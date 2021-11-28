Satyameva Jayate 2 Box office day 3 Saturday November 27 collections | Satyamev Jayate 2 Box Office: John Abraham’s earnings did not rise even on the third day

slow pace on saturday

Satyamev Jayate 2 recorded an occupancy of 10 percent at the box office on Saturday. The film opened with 7.3 percent occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon, this figure stood at 8.3 percent. The film was expected to pick up pace in the evening but the film registered an occupancy of only 11 per cent and by the end of the night, the figure rose to 12.9 per cent.

Good performance in southern cities

Satyameva Jayate 2 performed well in Chennai and Hyderabad. In Chennai, the film registered an occupancy of 22 percent, while in Hyderabad this figure was 16 percent. But the film did not do well in Bangalore and on the third day, the film’s occupancy in Bengaluru was recorded at 5 percent.

clash with salman

John Abraham’s film competed with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film Aatim and John Abraham collapsed with this collision. However, John’s film got the verdict of the audience only on Thursday. Satyamev Jayate 2 was released a day before the last.

The audience gave the decision

John Abraham’s film is being called a mass film and looking at the performance of his previous films, it was believed that Satyamev Jayate 2 will earn a lot at the box office after Sooryavanshi. But among these three films, John Abraham’s film is left behind and the film is not able to pull the audience much.

