Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Opening Prediction: John Abraham to take a decent start | Satyamev Jayate 2 Box Office: John Abraham to give opening of Kitne Crore!

Box Office oi-Neeti Sudha

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ is scheduled to release in theaters on November 25 (Thursday). Directed by Milap Jhaveri, the film is completely an action-masala. The release of the film has been postponed for a long time due to the lockdown.

If trade pundits are to be believed, then the film can give an opening of 6 to 8 crores at the box office. Let me tell you, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer film ‘Antim’ is releasing a day after this i.e. on 26th November. Hence, there is a lot of potential for Satyamev Jayate 2 to get a big opening.

Seeing the success of the 2018 film Satyamev Jayate, the makers have now come up with double action and dialogue-filled Satyamev Jayate 2. The trailer of the film, however, has received mixed reactions. Let me tell you, John Abraham is going to appear in a triple role in this film.





Since this weekend Salman Khan’s last release is also happening with ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’. Therefore, both the films will be able to get only 2400-2500 screens.