Satyameva Jayate 2 box office opening report day 1 thursday november 25 occupancy | Satyamev Jayate 2 Box Office Opening Occupancy Report

how was the start At the box office, Satyamev Jayate 2 opened in the theaters registering around 6.4 percent occupancy in the morning shows. After this, the occupancy of the film increased to 9.1 percent in the afternoon shows and this figure did not make much difference in the evening shows also. Satyamev Jayate 2 recorded around 9.5 percent occupancy at the box office in the evening show. However, it will be interesting to see here that the film does not have many shows on Thursday. Best performance in Hyderabad On the opening day, Satyameva Jayate 2 did its best in Hyderabad registering 14.6 per cent occupancy so far for the film. The morning shows in Hyderabad started with 14 per cent and remained stable in the afternoon as well. In the evening shows, the film's occupancy rate increased to 16 percent with more audiences registering their presence in theaters. There are 262 shows of Satyamev Jayate 2 running in Hyderabad. Average performance across multiple cities If the weekday is kept in mind, then on Thursday, Satyamev Jayate registered good occupancy in many cities. While the film recorded 11-12 per cent occupancy in Chennai-Chandigarh and Pune, the figure was close to 9 per cent in Mumbai. After a slow start to the morning shows in all these cities, the evening shows picked up pace registering an occupancy of 16-18 per cent.

Average performance in other cities as well

On the other hand, the film has not fared poorly in any city except Bhopal. Bhopal has recorded around 2 per cent occupancy on the first day. Apart from this, cities like Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Lucknow have registered 8 per cent occupancy on the first day, while cities like Surat and Jaipur have 7 per cent occupancy rate in the theatres.

The film has been released on 3500 screens

Satyamev Jayate 2 has been released in 2500 screens in India and 1000 screens overseas. Till now the maximum number of screens of the film have been found only in cities like Delhi, Mumbai where more than 600 shows of the film are running. Apart from this, 200 – 250 shows of Satyamev Jayate 2 are running in cities like Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad. There are 60 – 150 shows of the film going on in the rest of the major cities.

john abraham got triple collision

John Abraham is playing three characters in the film. At the same time, his triple role will get a triple competition at the box office from tomorrow when Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Ultimate: The Final Truth will also be released in theatres. Apart from this, Suryavanshi, Bunty and Babli 2 are already present in the theater to compete with John Abraham.