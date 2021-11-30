Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Vs Satyameva Jayate Box Office | Satyamev Jayate 2 Vs Satyamev Jayate Box Office

11 crore only in five days Satyamev Jayate 2 has earned only 11 crores in five days. The film gave an opening of 3.6 crores on Thursday, 25 November. After this, the film's earnings continued to fall and did not rise again. The film earned 2.1 crores on its second day on Friday, 26 November. Better performance was expected from the film on Saturday – Sunday. But on Saturday, the third day, November 27, the film earned 2.2 crores and on Sunday, the fourth day, November 28, the film earned 2.6 crores. On Monday, the fifth day, November 29, the film has earned 1.07 crores. Half of the opening of the first film So far, Satyamev Jayate 2 has earned 11 crores at the box office, which is only half of the opening of the first film of the series. Interestingly, Satyamev Jayate gave an opening of 20 crores at the box office. That too when John Abraham's film competed with Akshay Kumar's Gold at the box office. This time also John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2 got a competition from Akshay Kumar's Suryavanshi but then where John Abraham won, this time he has lost badly. Satyamev Jayate's earnings were better than the sequel even in the second week Inspired by the box office success of Satyamev Jayate, the second film in the series was released. Both the films are mass entertainers and the flavor of patriotism was filled in both the films. If seen, Satyamev Jayate had earned more than Satyamev Jayate 2 in its second week as well. On its second Saturday – Sunday, Satyamev Jayate earned 2.2 crores and 4.3 crores, competing with Akshay Kumar's Gold. The film remained at the box office for 4 weeks and achieved hit status, earning 90 crores.

history will not repeat

If we go by the disappointing figures of Satyamev Jayate 2, then it is impossible that John Abraham will be able to repeat the success history of his first film of this series. The budget of Satyamev Jayate was 45 crores and competing with Gold, this film was released on 2500 screens. At the same time, the budget of Satyamev Jayate 2 is 60 crores and this film has also been released on 2500 screens, competing with Sooryavanshi – Last. But Satyamev Jayate 2 will hardly be able to recover its cost.

Didn’t even earn overseas

In overseas too, in five days, Satyamev Jayate 2 has given a worldwide collection of 15 crores so far, earning about 2.5 crores. If it is compared with Satyamev Jayate, then the first film of this series did not earn much in overseas and collected only 5 crores. Worldwide Satyamev Jayate had earned 121 crores.

Inspired by Suryavanshi

Milap Jhaveri was quite sure of the success of Satyamev Jayate 2. He took inspiration from the Hindu-Muslim unity of the film by watching Ganpati scene of Suryavanshi and after passing from the censor board in Satyamev Jayate 2, a scene of Hindu Muslim unity was added because Milap Jhaveri felt that this scene too was like Suryavanshi. There will be applause and whistles. But John Abraham, miserably failed to connect with the audience.

The last also made an impact

While on one hand, John Abraham was not able to win Sooryavanshi, the very next day of release of Satyamev Jayate 2, Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma’s final The Final Truth stormed into the box office collections of John Abraham. This was the reason that Satyamev Jayate 2 could not rise at the box office. Interestingly, Suryavanshi, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Ultimate The Final Truth, all three films were called mass entertainers but Satyamev Jayate 2 was left far behind in the race.

