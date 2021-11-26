Satyameva Jayate 2 Fuse on Opening Day, Salman Khan Antim Solid Box Office Collection; ‘Sooryavanshi’ still shining

Recently, big banner films have been released in theaters one after the other. First Sooryavanshi, then Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyamev Jayate 2 and now Salman Khan’s ‘Ultimate’. Tough competition is going on between these films at the box office. But John’s action in the film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, directed by Milap Zaveri, is not able to show anything special this time. This week opposite Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’ has also come which is attracting more attention of the audience.

At the same time, the coin of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer film ‘Sooryavanshi’, which released the next day of Diwali, is still running at the box office. According to the report of ‘boxofficeindia.com’, the film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ has made a very slow start on BO. The film, starring John Abraham in a double-triple role, was released on Thursday. The motive was that the film would get a longer week and the film would be saved from Salman’s ‘Atlim’.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ released the next day i.e. on Friday. In such a situation, this film is believed to have more impact at the box office. According to reports, where John’s film has earned Rs 3 crore on the opening day. At the same time, it is being speculated about Salman’s film that the film will earn 6 to 7 crores on the first day.

Before these films, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh’s film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ was also released. Made under Yash Raj banner, this film was released on 19 November. Which has earned around Rs 10 crore so far. So there the flag of the film ‘Sooryavanshi’ is still waving.

Sooryavanshi’s earnings are still not taking its name at the box office. Akshay’s film has done more than Rs 183 crore business at the box office. The film Suryavanshi had wrapped 120 crores in the opening weekend itself. In the second week, Akshay’s film collected Rs 46 crores. In the third week, ‘Sooryavanshi’ earned Rs 17 crore.