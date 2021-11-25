Satyameva Jayate 2 Review & Rating: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar Starrer movie is full entertainment Action packed and masala | Satyamev Jayate 2 Review: John Abraham’s Paisa Vasool smoky action, issues left behind in masala overdose

Satya Azad (John Abraham) is in the role of an honest leader and Home Minister of the state. Who wants to make the country free from corruption, crime, farmer suicides and atrocities. Threaded in the 80s, in this story, Satya brings an anti-corruption law in the assembly to end corruption, but people from his own party create difficulties in getting this law passed. At the same time, Satya Azad's wife Vidya Azad (Divya Khosla Kumar) is also an MLA who becomes an obstacle in the path of honesty of the husband. In the opposition is Satya's wife who is the daughter of the current Chief Minister Chandra Prakash (Harsha Chhaya). Satya Azad's brother Jai (the second role of John Abraham) is an honest cop who is completely different from his brother Satya. While Satya wants to make a country free of crime in a democratic way, Jai's way of working is completely different. But there comes a turning point in the film when Jai and Satya are opposite each other. Satya and Jai's father Dadasaheb Balram Azad (3rd role of John Abraham) has been an honest leader. Truth fights for whose legacy and honesty and makes every effort to eradicate atrocities in the state.

acting

Satya, Jai and Balram Azad, these three characters are played by John Abraham. All the three roles are completely different and John has tried to play all three in a good way. While he is fit and fine in the role of a leader, then some flaws are also visible in his character of Jai Policeman. This character starts appearing weak at some places due to acting. From John’s blazing action sequences to emotional scenes, everything was ‘over the top’. Divya Khosla is seen trying to groom her role. At the same time, Gautami Kapoor has done a good job in the role of the farmer’s wife.

Satyamev Jayate vs Satyamev Jayate 2

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ is completely different from its first part. Be it the story or the character, everything is completely different. In the first film where Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham were in the role of brothers, this time John Abraham is in the role of twin brothers. ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ emphasizes on the issue of farmers along with corruption. Which also raises the serious issue of Annadata’s suicide.

The similarity of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ is that this time too the director has added an item song to Nora Fatehi in view of the popularity of her, so the characters have been renewed by carrying forward the same crumpled line of the last time. is molded.

directing

Satyamev Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zavari. Along with directing, the writer of this film is also Milap Zaveri. Earlier, Milap has written and directed the film Satyamev Jayate 1. Apart from ‘Satyamev Jayate’, Milap Zaveri has directed films like ‘Jaane Kahan Se Aai Hai’, ‘Mastizaade’ and ‘Marjaavaan’. Talking about the direction and story of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2′, this film tries to raise all the issues of social issues like corruption, farmers’ problems, violence against women, religious frenzy. But the director gave priority to masala and action and due to this, these issues seem to be left behind.

Milap Zaveri has carefully tried to raise social issues in the film. To portray these issues with entertainment, the director has resorted to masala and action which forces the audience to whistle and clap scene after scene. Along with filming the scenes of the film very closely, the director has completely built the film based on John Abraham. In such a situation, only John and John are seen everywhere. But John did his job well. Whether it is dialogue or action or emotional drama, John does not fall short.

weak side

If you want to watch something other than masala and action, then this film is not for you. This is one of those movies where there is no logic. On the other hand, talking about the weak side of the film, the biggest drawback is that of a villain. Had Milap Zaveri got the entry of a strong villain in the film too, then this film could have proved to be above average. In such a situation, only the hero is seen fighting with the hero. However, only in terms of entertainment, you will find this film worth the money.

what to see

If you are a fan of John Abraham then you must watch this movie. There is a lot of masala, action, drama in the film. If your eyes stop on Nora Fatehi’s item song, then you will sweat seeing John Abraham’s body. John Abraham’s film is seen forcing the fans to pull in the theaters and play the whistles.