Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer: Not one or two, John Abraham took a bang in the triple role, the public gave such a reaction after watching the trailer

John Abraham is seen fighting corruption in the trailer of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, the sequel to the action film ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

The trailer of Bollywood star John Abraham’s film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ has been released. In the trailer of the film, John Powerpack is seen with action. The special thing is that John Abraham is not seen in this trailer in one or two but triple roles. Actress Divya Kumar Khosla is also seen opposite one of John’s characters.

Divya Kumar Khosla is also seen dancing very aggressively at many places in the trailer. Actually, this film of John Abraham and Divya Khosla is based on patriotism.

What’s in the Trailer: John Abraham is shown fighting against corruption in the trailer of “Satyamev Jayate 2”, the sequel to the action film ‘Satyamev Jayate’. On the one hand, John is seen as a politician and on the other side as two twin sons. Here, Divya is seen standing in favor of the farmers.

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ is going to release in theaters on 25 November 2021. The film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, while Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have made this film under the banner of Emmay Entertainment.

His fans are very happy to see the trailer of this film of John Abraham. So there the haters were also seen reacting to the trailer of the film. Satyamev Jayate is trending on Twitter with the hashtag. In such a situation, many users were seen making fun of the trailer and hitting jokes.

A comment came out from an account named Lover Poster – what a joke has struck. A user made fun of a shot of John in the film and compared it to the ‘jaadu’ of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi Mil Gaya’.

Many reactions have also come on a poster of Divya Khosla, in which her facial expression is being described as funny. This is the poster in which Divya Khosla, wearing a white suit, is shown running away holding a weapon.

A user named Christopher said – It would be better if the release of the film is stopped, whose plan will be to watch the film, seeing this childish poster, he will also cancel his plan. A user named MJ John while praising the trailer of the film said – John’s body, John’s action, John’s strong voice, superhit.

Watching the trailer, Mrs. Reality Tyagi said – This 3-minute trailer was as long as the time we spent in school waiting for the last period bell. A user named Vidyut said- After watching the trailer of John’s film, I am finding Salman’s Race, Radhe, Dabangg 3 classic now.