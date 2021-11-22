Satyapal Malik Said PM Modi Would Face Consequence Like Indira Gandhi For Farm Laws Ashoke Pandit Angry On It

Satya Pal Malik said that if the agriculture law was not withdrawn, PM Modi’s condition would have been like Indira Gandhi. The filmmaker has now expressed displeasure over his video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to withdraw all three agriculture laws. They say that they have failed to convince the farmers, so they will initiate the process of getting the law back in the parliamentary session beginning later this month. Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s video on the return of agricultural laws is now becoming very viral, in which he is seen saying that if he did not take back the agricultural laws, his condition would have been like Indira Gandhi. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit was seen furious on this video of Satyapal Malik.

Talking about this in the video, Satyapal Malik said, “When I went to meet him, I told him that you are in a misunderstanding. Neither of these Sikhs can be defeated, their Guru’s four children perished in his presence, but they did not surrender. Even these Jats cannot be defeated. If you think that they will go away like this, send them with something.

Satyapal Malik further said in the video, “I told them not to do two things at all, one is not to use force on them and secondly do not send them empty handed, because they do not forget. When Indira Gandhi broke the Akal Takht, she performed the Mahamrityunjaya Yagya at the farm house. She herself said that I can say with confidence that they will kill me.

Satyapal Malik continued his point and said, “General Vaidya was killed by the Sikhs in Pune, General Dyer was killed in London. I also told them not to test their patience. Today you are in strength, in pride, but you do not know what the consequences can be? The filmmaker was furious over this video of Satyapal Malik, about which he also complained while tagging the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit expressed displeasure at Governor Satyapal Malik, writing, “Satyapal Malik said that if PM Narendra Modi had not withdrawn the agricultural laws, he would have been in the same condition as Indira Gandhi, General Vaidya and General Dyer. He should resign for his irresponsible statement.”