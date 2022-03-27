Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jiddah attack



The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has carried out airstrikes in the capital and a strategic Red Sea town, officials said Saturday. At least eight people were killed.

The overnight airstrikes in Sanaa and Hodeidah – both at the hands of Houthis – came a day after rebels attacked an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah, their highest-profile attack in the state so far.

A spokesman for the Brigadier General’s Saudi-led coalition, General Turki al-Maliki, said the attack was aimed at “a source of threat” to Saudi Arabia, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, or SPA.

He said the coalition captured and destroyed two explosive-laden drones on Saturday morning. He said the drones were launched from a Huthi-controlled civilian oil facility in Hodeidah, urging civilians to stay away from the city’s oil facilities.

Online footage showed flames and smoke billowing over Sana and Hodeida. In the Yemeni capital, Associated Press reporters heard loud explosions that shook residential buildings.

The Houthis said the coalition airstrikes hit a power plant, a fuel supply center and a state-run social insurance office in the capital.

A Huthi media office claimed that an air strike for Social Insurance Office guards in Sanaa’s Haddah area hit homes, killing at least eight people, including women and children, and injuring four others.

The office shared photos that showed broken window windows of a nearby multi-storey building in the courtyard of a social insurance office after the airstrikes.

Hamoud Abbad, a local Houthi official in Sanaa, said the facility was located near a building used by a UN agency in the capital. He claimed that UN vehicles had been seen leaving the area before the airstrikes.

In Hodeidah, the Huthi media office said the alliance hit oil facilities in violation of the 2018 ceasefire agreement that ended months of fighting in Hodeidah, which handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports. The port of Salif, near the Red Sea, was also hit.

Coalition spokesman Al-Maliki said they were targeting drones prepared for launch in the state of Hodeidah. According to the SPA, he accused the Houthis of using civilian infrastructure such as the port of Hodeidah and Sanaa to carry out attacks on Saudi oil installations.

A UN mission overseeing the Hodeidah Accords has expressed concern over the airstrikes and called on the warring parties to “maintain the civilian nature of the port and avoid damage to civilian infrastructure.”

The increase, which marks the seventh anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s intervention in the war in Yemen, is likely to complicate UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg’s efforts to reach a humanitarian ceasefire early in the holy month of Ramadan. April.

This comes at a time when the Gulf Cooperation Council plans to host the warring parties for talks later this month. The Houthis, however, have rejected Riyadh – the Saudi capital where the GCC is headquartered – as a venue for talks, which is expected to include an array of Yemeni factions.

“Once again, we see civilians being harmed by this conflict, which is getting worse every year,” said Erin Hutchinson, Yemen director of the Norwegian Refugee Council, a charity working in Yemen. “This increase will do nothing to increase the millions of people going through hardships.”

Yemen’s brutal war began in 2014 after the Houthis occupied Sanaa. Months later, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a devastating air campaign to oust the Houthis and restore an internationally recognized government.

In recent years the conflict has turned into a regional proxy war that has killed more than 150,000 people, including more than 14,500 civilians. It has also created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The Houthi attack on Friday came ahead of a Formula One race in the state on Sunday, raising concerns about Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend itself against Iranian-backed rebels.

Friday’s attack targeted the same fuel depot that the Houthis have attacked in recent days – the northern Jeddah bulk plant just south-east of the city’s international airport and an important center for Muslim pilgrims to Mecca.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC, analyzed by The Associated Press, show one of the two tanks damaged in the Huthi attack in Jeddah burning Saturday morning. Bright red flames jumped from the tank with thick black smoke from the fire.

The attack seemed to target the new tank, as a tank struck twice by Houthis just two rows north of the new attack seemed untouchable. White wrapping and fire-fighting foam were seen around a tank as well as a burning tank.

In Egypt, hundreds of passengers were stranded at Cairo International Airport after their Jeddah-bound flight was canceled due to Houthi attacks, according to airport officials.

The state’s flagship carrier Saudia has announced the cancellation of two flights on its website. 456 passengers were booked for the two. A third canceled flight with 146 passengers was operated by low-cost Saudi airline Flinas.

Some passengers found seats on another Saudi-bound flight, and others were booked at a hotel near Cairo Airport, according to Egyptian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media.