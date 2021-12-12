Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat, says it is responsible for terror

Saudi Arabia has banned Tablighi Jamaat. The government has described this organization as a threat to society and one of the gateways to terrorism. The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs has ordered the Imams in the mosque to tell the people coming for Friday prayers about the reality of Tablighi Jamaat.

Dr Abdullatif Al Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs in Saudi Arabia gave this information by tweeting. He directed the imams of the mosques to inform the people coming for Friday prayers about the activities of the Jamaat.

The Saudi government has instructed the clerics of the mosques to tell the people how the Tablighi Jamaat is misleading people, misleading people. The Saudi government has clearly described Tablighi Jamaat as a threat to the society and has termed Tablighi Jamaat as one of the gates of terrorism. At the same time, after this strict step of Saudi Arabia, Tablighi Jamaatis spread all over the world including India have started opposing them.

Responding to the decision of the Saudi Arabian government, Mufti Akbar Hashmi, the leader of the Tablighi Jamaat in Pune, said that the Saudi government is afraid of the Tablighi Jamaat because the Taliban has regained its control in Afghanistan and their rule has been established.

Hashmi said that the Taliban have declared that they belong to the Deobandi Muslim community and their vision is to practice Islam. Hashmi said that the Saudi government is afraid that people associated with this group are also with them, they may start opposing the government.

Tablighi Jamaat is a Sunni Islamic missionary movement and calls on Muslims to return to the pure form of Sunni Islam and remain religiously vigilant. At the same time, this organization advocates a pure Islamic form of dress and personal behavior.