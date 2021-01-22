Saudi Arabia put many countries including India in Covid-19 ‘Red List’, banned travel for three years

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday banned arrivals from 20 countries, including India and the United States, in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. While the Middle Eastern country suspended air travel from India only in September last year, the list of banned countries is now much longer.

AFP reported that the “temporary suspension”, which began on Wednesday, would not apply to diplomats, Saudi nationals, medical experts and their families, but would include Saudi Arabia’s neighbors – Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Lebanon, Turkey, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland are also included in the ban. Apart from the US and India, travelers from Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan and South Africa have also been barred from entering the country.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a three-year travel ban on citizens traveling to countries on its Kovid-19 ‘red list’, including India. It has also announced to impose heavy fines on the violators.

The source said, “Those who violate the travel ban will be held accountable for it and heavy fines will be imposed on them. Those found indulging in violating the instructions will be banned from traveling abroad for three years.

The ministry has cautioned citizens against traveling directly or indirectly to red list countries. On Tuesday, the total number of corona virus cases in Saudi Arabia increased to 5,20,774, including 11,136 patients under treatment. So far 8,189 people have died due to the infection.

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said the temporary ban would also apply to travelers who have passed through 20 banned countries during the 14 days before the ban came into force.

A similar ban was last imposed in the country in December, when a newer, more virulent strain of coronavirus was detected in the UK. The country resumed international flights and reopened its ports on January 3, 2021.





