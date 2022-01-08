Saudi Arabia will build a city 17 times bigger than London, which will have its own moon, robots will give service, cars will run in the air

The chairman of NEOM city is Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Apart from being drone friendly, this city will also be a center for robotics.

Saudi Arabia is going to set up a city on the border of Jordan and Egypt. Its name is NEOM, which will be like a Hollywood science fiction film. In this city of dreams, robots will provide service, cars will run in the air, here we will get electricity from wind power and solar energy. The city will have flying taxis and not only buildings will be built here, but this city will also have its own moon and its own clouds, which will actually rain. This city will cost about $ 500 billion.

This city will be 17 times bigger than London

According to the report of The Sun, people will start living in this hi-tech NEOM city from 2025. This city will be 17 times bigger than London. The chairman of the city of NEOM is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Apart from being drone friendly, this city will also be a center for robotics. According to the city’s planning documents, there will be flying taxis in NEOM. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Salman wants to make NEOM a bigger commercial hub than Dubai, Doha and Qatar. For this work, he is ready to spend money like water. Saudi Arabia is calling more than one professional to make NEOM city the most hi-tech.

Robots will clean the houses

In NEOM City, only robots will do the work of cleaning the house. Although there is a shortage of water in Saudi Arabia, there is no rain here, but there will be no such problem in NEOM, because with the help of cloud seeding, clouds will also be formed in this city, which will rain in reality.

Apart from this, with the help of ‘robot martial arts’, Saudi Arabia is preparing to attract people towards this city. Apart from all this, the city also plans to make its own moon, which will illuminate NEOM every night with its radiance.

This Hi-Tech City was announced in the year 2017

During the year 2017, Saudi Arabia announced NEOM City at the ‘Future Investment Initiative’ program in Riyadh. On this occasion, Mark Roybert, CEO of robotics firm Boston Dynamics, said, ‘Robots can also be used for security in metros.

can be done. Robots can easily do things like security, logistics, home delivery, care of the elderly and the sick. Mark did all these things because NEOM has prepared a big plan to do all this. $ 500 billion plan, so much money that has not yet been spent on setting up any city in the world.

Saudi Arabia also has many difficult challenges

The difficulties in the way of the dream city that Saudi Arabia is preparing to settle are not less. First of all, the difficulty is that on the basis of the high technology on which he is thinking of making robots, artificial moons, artificial clouds, experts do not agree about how safe they will be. The second biggest problem facing Saudi Arabia is that of human rights activists, who are appealing to the top companies of Western countries not to get involved in Saudi Arabia’s project. Ever since Saudi Arabia was tainted by the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Saudi Arabia has received a lot of international notoriety. In such a situation, questions are being raised that the way there is an atmosphere regarding security in Dubai, Doha and Qatar, will Saudi Arabia be able to make its image like that?