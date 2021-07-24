Saudi Aramco Confirms Data Leak After Ransomware Cyber ​​Attack

Riyadh. The data of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, has been stolen. The hackers are demanding a ransom of $ 50 million or about Rs 372 crore from the company in cryptocurrency. The company says that the data was leaked through one of their contractors. Although the company claims that the data was not stolen from our system. Our operations have also not been affected by this leak, as our security is fine.

One Terabyte Data Theft: The company’s data of one terabyte i.e. one thousand gigabyte size has been stolen. This information has been given on the darknet. Hackers have said that in exchange for 50 million dollars, they will delete the data. The company did not specify through which contractor the data was stolen.

Recent major cyber attacks in the world-

The computer network of JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company, was hacked on May 30, 2021. The bitcoin equivalent of $11 million had to be paid.

In May, Colonial Pipeline Company was attacked by cyber attack and stolen 100 GB of data. The company had to pay $4.4 million as a ransom. Hacked twice this year.

US IT firm Solar Winds was hacked and misused to spy on large departments of the US government.

On March 21, 2021, a cyber attack took place on the Taiwanese computer company Acer. The biggest ransom demanded was $50 million.

On April 9, 2021, the data of 500 million active users of LinkedIn was leaked. Again in July, the news of the data leak of 700 million users was published.