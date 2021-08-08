Saudi Aramco Posts $25 Billion Profit

DUBAI – Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, reported a nearly four-fold increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, supported by rising oil prices and a recovery in demand for oil.

Aramco said its results, which exceeded analysts’ forecasts, were supported by the global easing of Covid-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and acceleration of economic activity in the markets. keys.

Aramco’s net profit reached 95.47 billion riyals ($ 25.46 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, from 24.62 billion riyal a year earlier. Analysts had expected net income of $ 23.2 billion, according to the average estimate of five analysts.

Saudi state oil producer Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.