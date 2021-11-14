Saudi Court Blocks Execution of Man Convicted of Crime Committed at 14

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a Saudi man convicted by a lower court of robbing a jewelry store and killing a 14-year-old police officer, rights groups investigating the case said on Thursday.

The sentencing of Abdullah al-Huwaiti in 2019 drew criticism from human rights lawyers who said he had confessed under duress and that the state was violating international law that prohibits executions for crimes committed by minors.

Saudi state media did not report Wednesday’s High Court ruling, and a spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

But the new twist of the case, which has at least temporarily removed Mr. Al-Huwaiti, now 19, from the death row, follows other state legal moves to reduce the number of pending executions for crimes committed by minors.