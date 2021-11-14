Saudi Court Blocks Execution of Man Convicted of Crime Committed at 14
BEIRUT, Lebanon – Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a Saudi man convicted by a lower court of robbing a jewelry store and killing a 14-year-old police officer, rights groups investigating the case said on Thursday.
The sentencing of Abdullah al-Huwaiti in 2019 drew criticism from human rights lawyers who said he had confessed under duress and that the state was violating international law that prohibits executions for crimes committed by minors.
Saudi state media did not report Wednesday’s High Court ruling, and a spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
But the new twist of the case, which has at least temporarily removed Mr. Al-Huwaiti, now 19, from the death row, follows other state legal moves to reduce the number of pending executions for crimes committed by minors.
In recent years, as part of a sweeping reshuffle led by King Salman’s son and de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the state has announced legal changes to address some of the long-standing criticism of human rights groups. .
In 2018, King Salman set a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for crimes committed by minors, excluding the death penalty. Last year, he ordered a moratorium on executions in cases where sentencing is at the discretion of judges.
But that captive, Shri. This does not apply to all types of cases, including Al-Huwaiti, as the judge found him guilty of crimes whose punishment is mentioned in Islamic scriptures.
Mr Al-Huwaiti’s mother announced the High Court ruling on Twitter on Wednesday, thanking God and posting a photo filter of her son and a picture of his lawyer.
The decision was expected to lead to a retrial in lower court, but it was not immediately clear whether the evidence against Mr Al-Huwaiti would be re-examined and whether the plaintiffs would continue to demand the death penalty or reduced sentence.
In 2017, in Duba, on the shores of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, a man dressed as a woman entered a jewelry store, shot and wounded two employees, stole more than $ 200,000 in gold, and shot and killed a police officer before fleeing. Officer’s car. Surveillance footage of the robbery sparked outrage about the crime.
According to court documents reviewed by The New York Times, the prosecution’s case against Mr. Al-Huwaiti is based on evidence involving a DNA sample and a confession from a police car. But an investigator in the case questioned the quality of the evidence, and Mr Al-Huwaiti said he confessed after being beaten by investigators, depriving him of sleep and threatening to harm his family.
#Saudi #Court #Blocks #Execution #Man #Convicted #Crime #Committed
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.