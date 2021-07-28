Saudia Arabia Warned Its Citizens Who Visit Red List Countries

Riyadh. Saudi Arabia can take strict measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus and its new forms. Under this, a travel ban of up to three years can be imposed on citizens traveling to ‘Red List’ countries including India.

The Saudi Interior Ministry says that for the first time since March 2020, some relaxation was given in travel. During this travel rules were violated. According to the ministry, if anyone is found guilty in this case, their return will be subject to heavy penalty with legal scope. With this, a travel ban will be imposed for three years.

Saudi included these countries

Saudi Arabia has banned travel or transit to many countries including India, Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Lebanon, Pakistan, South Africa, Turkey, Vietnam. According to officials, the Interior Ministry is emphasizing that citizens are still not allowed to go into the countries included in the Red List without order. On Tuesday, 1,379 new cases of corona virus have been registered in The Kingdom, the largest Gulf state with a population of about 30 million. With this, a total of 520,774 cases of corona virus have now been found in the country. There were 8,189 deaths.