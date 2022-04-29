Saudis would develop bomb ‘the next day’ if Iran nuclear deal led to weapons capability: experts



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Experts told Gadget Clock Digital that if Iran reached a nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia would probably focus on developing its own nuclear capability.

Jim Phillips, a senior Middle East research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, said, “If Iran becomes a nuclear weapon tomorrow, the Saudis will probably buy nuclear weapons from Pakistan the next day or launch their own nuclear program.” “They have a long way to go, but they are known to have financed the Pakistani program, and there may be some Quid Proco involved.”

During President Obama’s administration in 2015, Iran and the United States agreed on a Joint Action Plan (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Agreement. President Trump pulled out of the plan in 2018 and promised to negotiate a better deal, but President Biden had to lead any new deal like this.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Saudi Arabia has vehemently opposed the original nuclear deal but has recently expressed more willingness to include Tehran in the deal. Experts point to a number of factors that have brought Riyadh to the negotiating table – mainly economic and security concerns for the region.

Phillips argued, “I think Saudi Arabia is becoming more diplomatic, but not really positive because it saw the 2015 agreement despite its objections and Israel’s objections.” “So, I think it’s reducing its negative reception.”

“It expresses its negative view of a possible agreement, but I believe it strongly opposes it because of the potential agreement’s impact on its national interests.”

A nuclear deal would probably see Iran resume its previous level of trade, which would have a significant impact on the region’s economic balance. Todd Young recently wrote in an opinion piece in Gadget Clock that the total airflow could be $ 130.5 billion.

Biden’s Iran deal will be a foreign policy catastrophe for us

“Saudis and others will be concerned about falling oil prices – this is the first concern – and overall, more worrying is whether Iran will be able to use the proceeds from a new nuclear deal to help fuel the expansion of its missiles and proxies – terrorism,” the institute said. Matthew McInnis from For the Study of War explains.

“The Houthis are certainly the number one concern for the Saudis,” McKinsey said. “This is the number one thing on the Saudi agenda: how to deal with the Houthis. They want a solution to the conflict.”

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had rejected a call from President Biden – which the White House denied – and Phillips argued that this was probably in response to how Biden had handled Houthi security concerns. Biden removed the Houthis from the list of designated terrorist groups shortly after taking office, but considered bringing them back to the list as a way to reduce tensions with Riyadh.

White House quits seeking more oil from Saudis after verbal dust-up with top official: report

But the biggest concern is Iran’s ability to acquire nuclear weapons if it begins to develop its capabilities. The JCPOA limits Iran’s nuclear capability in centrifuges for 10 years and can hold it for 15 years for enriched uranium.

Critics argue that the 15-year window simply delays rather than halts Iran’s nuclear program and provides Iran with an advance in cash, a permanent benefit that is of immediate concern to the region. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Saudi Arabia’s program is far less advanced than Iran’s, but it has some potential shortcuts: A “different source” told BBC Newsnight in 2013 that Saudi Arabia had invested in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program, mainly to prepare for Iran’s acquisition. Bomb

Saudi Arabia’s Biden-Harris Skeet Highlights Riyadh’s Frustration with DC: Rove

Amos Yadlin, the former head of Israel’s military intelligence, told a conference in Sweden at the time that if Iran received the bomb, “the Saudis will not wait a month. They have already paid for the bomb, what they will bring to Pakistan.

McKinsey argues that this may still be the case: Pakistan will probably provide Saudi Arabia with the “easiest” option for arming itself, but he questions how effectively this approach will work.

“I think the Iranians will probably underestimate the risk of other regional states developing nuclear weapons if they decide to carry out the bombing,” McKinsey said. “Given the potential for a nuclear arms race in the region, this is one of the reasons we are extremely concerned about Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.”

“Of course, because of the long-standing ties with Pakistan on various fronts, there are concerns that this could be a way for Saudi Arabia to quickly acquire nuclear weapons,” he added. “I think the path to Pakistan is probably the easiest, but I think there are still a lot of questions about whether it will work.”