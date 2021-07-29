Saumya Tandon’s dance performed on Kareena’s song, ‘Tiwari ji’ was stunned Watch Video| Tiwari ji was convinced after seeing Saumya Tando’s dance video

New Delhi: People still miss the old gori mam i.e. Saumya Tandon of the comedy TV show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ in the show. He is very active on social media, now he has shared such a dance video, seeing that even ‘Tiwari ji’ i.e. Rohitashv Gaud along with his fans could not stop himself from praising him.

Gori Ma’am on Kareena’s song

In this video, Saumya Tandon dances in a classical style on the song ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ from Kareena Kapoor’s film ‘Jab We Met’. She is dancing while sitting in the video but everyone is praising her. Watch this video…

Tiwari ji commented

Actor Rohitashv Gaud, who played the character of Manmohan Tiwari, who was always behind ‘Anita Bhabhi’ in the show, commented on this video and wrote, ‘Amazing’. Seeing this comment, it seems that even after leaving the show, Soumya’s friendship with her old colleagues remains intact.

Soumya played this character in ‘Jab We Met’

It is worth noting that Saumya Tandon has danced on this song, it is not only Kareena’s but her own film too. Because in the film ‘Jab We Met’, she was seen in the role of Kareena Kapoor’s sister.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan stuns in a bold dress, narrated poetry; Fans got shocked seeing the photos

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to