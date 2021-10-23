saurav-ganguly-tells-when-virat-kohli-decided-to-resign-from-t20-captaincy-also-did-not-confirmed-rahul-dravid-as-head-coach-after-t20-world-cup- 2021 – Sourav Ganguly told when Virat Kohli decided to leave the captaincy, also said

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has given information on Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as captain. At the same time, he has not confirmed the news of Rahul Dravid becoming the head coach.

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has given a statement on Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from the captaincy. He said that it was Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from T20 captaincy after this World Cup and the board did not put any pressure on him.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Ganguly said, “I was surprised by this. He probably took this decision after the series against England. It was his decision. We neither talked to him nor put pressure on him. We don’t put pressure on anyone. I have also been a player and would never do such a thing.

“A lot of cricket is played now and captaincy in all three formats for such a long time is not easy. I have also been the captain for five years.

The BCCI chief further said, “There is a lot of fame and respect with captaincy but players also get tired mentally and physically. It is not about Ganguly, Dhoni or Virat. Future captains will also feel the pressure. It’s not an easy job.”

Statement on Rahul Dravid becoming head coach?

Sourav Ganguly on appointing Rahul Dravid as head coach said, ‘Nothing has been confirmed yet. The process is underway and we have had a talk. He has asked for some time, we have spoken to him earlier also about this. Right now he is the coach of NCA and I believe that NCA is an important part of Indian cricket.

Significantly, after the recent India and England series, Virat Kohli had decided to step down from the captaincy of the T20 team after the T20 World Cup. A few days after this, he had announced to leave the captaincy of RCB after IPL 2021. In such a situation, the eyes of the country are fixed on who will become the T20 captain of India after the T20 World Cup.