LeBron James Wife Savannah Brinson wiki, net worth, age, height

Savannah Brinson, an American Entrepreneur and a great patroness by nature. Savannah, born on 27 August 1986, in Akron, Ohio, the USA as of now, is 32 years old and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Savannah’s nationality is American, is pre-eminent known as a businesswoman and philanthropist. Since childhood, she cherishes to design and decorate things so later on; she chooses to do Interior designing.

She has tan skin and she looks exceptionally beautiful. Moreover, she is the spouse of star basketballer LeBron James. Being hitched to a worldwide known player, she is frequently within the highlight, and individuals are curious about her early and formative years, family life as well as her salary, and we’ll talk about those subjects in this article.

Savannah Brinson: Early life

Savannah Brinson was raised in Akron and was born in August on the 27th in 1986. Her parents were named J.K. and Jennifer Brinson. She is one of the youngest individuals in her family and has four siblings. Savannah completed her schooling at St. Vincent and St. Mary high school which is located in Akron, Ohio. Savannah was very good at her studies.

She, later on, joined the John R Buchtel community learning center to pursue her higher studies as she loved to design and decorate things, so she decided to be an interior designer. At Buchtel High School, she met James in Akron, Ohio. In that school, she once worked as a cheerleader and participated in softball players’ games. In her senior year, she got pregnant with her first child whereas being paired with LeBron or when she was dating him.

savannah brinson age

She was born on 27 August 1986 and Savannah Brinson age is 35 years.

What is Savannah Brinson height?

As mentioned, LeBron is 6 foot 9 while his wife is much shorter standing at 5 foot 7.

Savannah Brinson & LeBron James: Wedding

Savannah James met her love in high school, LeBron James back in the year 2000; the duo started dating each other from the year 2001. The couple is totally and deeply in love and it can be seen when they are together. Back in 2004, when Savannah was around 18 years of old, she got pregnant with James’ first child; they named their first son – LeBron James Jr.

Many people accused her of her pregnancy at such a young age, but James was there to hold up her confidence. James simply said to her that you are my future wife so don’t pay attention to these stupid and ugly talks.

Savannah got pregnant with a second child with James in the year 2007. They again had a son named Bryce Maximus James. LeBron James finally proposed to Savannah back in 2011 in New York at a party in front of the entire guest present there. The duo got engaged back in 2011 and the engagement ring for Savannah from James was worth 3, 00,000 dollars.

After the gap of 2 years of their engagement, the duo got married to LeBron James on 14th September back in 2013. The couple got married in San Diego in California.

Back in 2014, in October the couple was blessed with their first baby girl, they named her Zhuri James.

Savannah Brinson: Career life, What does Savannah Brinson do for a living?

Savannah started her career back in 2018 as an interior designer and started a small business named Homecourt. Savannah uses to design the upcoming and latest items of furniture for some places. She has always been focused on her creativity and design. She loves to design the furniture as per the choices of her customers; she creates beautiful furniture items like desks, beds, and more.

Savannah Brinson Interior Design

After some time, Savannah created a program named Women of Our Future and use to work as an advisor under that particular program. Savannah opened a juice shop when she uses to live in Miami with James in 2013. She opened that juice shop with her friend as a partner in business, named David Alexander. Well, she had to close that shop in 2016 as she and her husband, James moved to Ohio.

Then back in 2016, she was back in action as a philanthropist. Savannah is a very kind-hearted person and loves to be a part of donations. She uses to give beautiful dresses to some underprivileged students who were then able to attend proms in high school named Akron High school.

Savannah Brinson Net worth and Car collection

savannah james net worth is said to be around $50 million. Savannah is a successful entrepreneur who owns a luxurious house which is located in Los Angeles and the area is about 30 sq. ft. of that house. Savannah’s car collection includes:

Hummer H2

Mercedes Benz S63 AMG

Ferrari 458

Porsche 911 Turbo S

May Bach 57S

Dodge Challenger SRT

Lamborghini Aventador

Savannah Brinson: Social media i.e. Instagram

Savannah has Instagram and Twitter accounts which are being followed by around 60,000 people and around 1.1 million followers later. However, Savannah hasn’t tweeted since the year 2013 but is still very popular on the platform and talked about a lot.

On Instagram, she posted a picture with her daughter with the caption ‘My Little brown Skin Girl’ and a lot of people loved it as she praised her daughter’s skin color. Many people left sweet and generous comments as well. Also, she is being praised by many people for her dressing style, personality, and looks. Savannah is such a food lover as well and often shares pictures that include meals of her day thru-out.

Savannah Brinson: Physique like height

Height in feet inches – 5’ 7” in Centimetres – 170 cm Weight in Kilograms – 82 kg in Pounds – 180 lbs. Shoe Size 7 (U.S.) Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Body Type Average

Savannah Brinson: Details in short

Real Name Savannah Rachel Brinson Nickname Savannah Profession Interior Designer, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist Height 5’7″ Weight 60 Kg Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Dark Brown Date of Birth 27-Aug-86 Birth Place Akron, Ohio Nationality American Zodiac sign/Sun sign Virgo Hometown Akron, Ohio School St. Vincent – St. Mary High School, Akron, Ohio Father JK Brinson Mother Jennifer Brinson Marital Status Married Spouse/Partner LeBron James (Basketball player) Children Yes Net Worth $50 million

So, to conclude, she’s a hard-working and dedicated person with great ambitions. And there’s a lot to come in front of people about Brinson’s career life. Savannah’s family has their charity along with philanthropic effects which are being widely recognized by people and she is loved for that by many around the world.

