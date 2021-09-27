Save $150 on MacBook Pro with M1 Processor

The MacBook Pro remains Apple’s top-end option for notebooks with the Speedy M1 processor. There’s been talk of new models with the rumored M1X update, but as of now, if you’re looking for the best model the M1 has to offer in a laptop size, it’s the late-2020 MacBook Pro. Today, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is $150 off on Amazon and Best Buy, bringing it to $1,150 with 256GB of storage or $1,350 for 512GB. This is the second best price ever on a popular Apple laptop.

We often offer praise for its MacBook Air counterpart, which goes on sale more often and is still discounted to $850, but the MacBook Pro is a great upgrade for those with a better, brighter screen. Want a little more performance. You also get the TouchBar with the Pro model, a polarizing feature for some, but while it does have a holdover from prior-generation Intel-based Macs, we’re thankfully past the butterfly keyboard era — plus it has a proper Escape key. Is. read our review.

MacBook Pro M1. with The MacBook Pro 13 has the same M1 processor as the Air, but includes a better screen, longer battery life, and a fan for better sustained performance.

In the world of Chromebooks, there are many low-cost options but nothing like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It’s our favorite budget pick in the entire Chromebook world for its value proposition, and it somehow just got even better with the new all-time low price of $199 at Best Buy. This removes the previous historical low by an additional $50.

If you want a small machine for lightweight productivity on the go or around the house, and if you appreciate a detachable keyboard form factor, the Chromebook Duet offers an incredible amount of capability. Its replacement, the Chromebook Duet 5, is due out next month. However, with a high starting price of $430, it may not see selling well for long. read our review.

lenovo chromebook duet The Chromebook Duet boasts a long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or laptop. On the bottom, there’s just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Have you just got a new iPhone 13 or 13 Pro? Do you need some charger, magnetic or other? Amazon has Anker charging solutions for up to 45 percent off on its Deal of the Day. Its offerings include a magnetic charging pad similar to the MagSafe Puck for $20; Magnetic 2-in-1 Charging Stand for iPhone 12, 13, or Wireless Charging AirPods for $27; And even a 10,000mAh power bank that comes with an 18W USB-C charger for $30.

For recent iPhone adopters, you can buy a 20W USB-C charger ($12) and magnetic wireless charging pad ($20) from Apple for less than a single MagSafe puck — sans charger — from Apple. The only thing to keep in mind if you’re going this route or opting for a 2-in-1 stand is that the phone’s maximum charging output will be 7.5W and not the full 15W of Apple’s MagSafe.

Select Anker PowerWave Plus Wireless Charging Pad Anker’s PowerWave Select Plus is an alternative to Apple’s MagSafe charging puck. It magnetically attaches to an iPhone 12 or 13 and charges at up to 7.5W. It can charge any other Qi-compatible phone at 5W.

Amazon’s Deal of the Day also offers up to 57 percent off on August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen). It’s a slightly older model Smart Lock from August, which requires a plug-in Connect hub, but you can get it in silver or dark gray for the new all-time low price of $99.

One of the helpful features of Smart Lock Pro is that it works with your existing deadbolt, reducing the amount of work needed to improve your home entry. There’s also an optional keypad bundle today for access via code entry, which is discounted at $159.

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Generation) August’s Smart Lock Pro (3rd generation) comes with a compact plug-in Connect hub to aid your Wi-Fi smarts. This smart lock attaches to your existing deadbolt and is compatible with the Alexa voice assistant.

The Amazon Fall hardware event is about to happen, and with it may come a slew of new products, which is why we may be seeing such great deals on products like the August Smart Lock Pro and Amazon’s own first-gen Echo Show. The latter is the smallest Echo Show smart display that was released in 2019 and is now available for its best price: just $45 at Amazon and Target.

The Echo Show 5 is perfect as a bedside alarm clock, in the kitchen, or even as a bathroom countertop music and media player—as the built-in camera can be blocked by a physical shutter. It’s a helpful little smart display that can fit almost anywhere and is quite capable, thanks to its bright touchscreen and loud speakers. There’s especially a lot to like for this new low price of $45. read our review.