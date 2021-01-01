Save electricity bill with solar energy Cheap AC: Tension is over! Run AC 24 hours a day, get rid of electricity bill, bumper offer on solar energy – Top Rated 5 Star Cheap Solar Energy AC Shinfin at Rs 8000 on Amazon EMI Discount and don’t give electricity bill tips to save electricity bill

If you are looking for relief from the scorching sun and the scorching sun of the rainy season, there is no better option than an air conditioner. But if you are worried about the high cost of AC, ie electricity bill, don’t take the tension. Today we are going to tell you about an air conditioner for which you will not incur any additional cost in your electricity bill. This air conditioner is solar energy which means it gets electricity from sunlight and does not use electricity. The special thing is that Sinfin Solar Power works on both AC power and solar energy sources. This saves 70% of electricity compared to other ACs.

Never seen or heard of before! Dual screen foldable Motorola Razr, 75,000 discount on bumper blast offer



SINFIN Solar Power PCU Compatible 1.5 Ton Solar Split AC (Magic Cool Pro: Rs. 45,000)

Sinfin Solar Power AC comes with a capacity of 1.5 tons. Up to Rs 1,250 will be refunded as Amazon Pay Gift Card upon purchase of this AC from Amazon through Citi Credit EMI transaction. In addition, this AC can also be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 7,500 per month.

Awesome offer! Big discount on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 108 megapixel camera, saved thousands of rupees

Speaking of features, by using this solar AC, you can save 80 percent of your electricity bill. This solar air conditioner is designed in such a way that it can run with different energy sources. The company says it adjusts its capacity according to the cooling of the room. It is designed to work on both solar energy and the power grid. So it uses very low VAT power and saves power compared to other ACs.

This solar AC is environmentally friendly and it reduces grid power consumption by up to 100%. The company is offering a 1 year production warranty on this AC. The condenser has a 1 year warranty and the compressor has a 5 year warranty.