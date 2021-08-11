Save Rs 100 daily in name of daughter, you will get more than Rs 15 lakh in 21 years

If you are the parent of a daughter and your daughter’s age is below 10 years, then you must know about this scheme. Because saving Rs 100 a day can make your daughter a millionaire. The name of this scheme is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The biggest feature of this scheme is that it can be purchased from any bank and post as well. Let us also give you detailed information about this scheme.

Minimum and maximum deposit: In this scheme, you have to invest a minimum of Rs 250 annually and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh. The money received after maturity can be used for the marriage or education of the daughter. If you take this scheme from the bank or buy it from the post office, you get an annual interest rate of 7.6 percent.

Get more than 15 lakhs on maturity: Now let’s talk about its calculation. If you invest Rs 3000 every month i.e. Rs 100 per day in this scheme, then an investment of Rs 36000 will be made annually. Which will get you 9,11,574 rupees at 7.6 percent annual compounding in 14 years. Whereas after the maturity of 21 years, your amount will be Rs 15.22 lakh.

These documents are required: To open an account under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, you have to submit the daughter’s birth certificate along with the form to the post office or bank. Also, the identity card of the girl child and parents which includes PAN card, ration card, driving license, passport. Apart from this, address proof in which passport, ration card, electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill will have to be submitted.

50 rupees fine: If you do not deposit Rs 250 annually in this scheme, then your account can be changed to a savings account. By the way, it can be converted into the scheme again. For this, you will have to pay a fine of Rs 50 per year and the premium for that year. Reactivation can happen after 15 years from the date of account opening.





