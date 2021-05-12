Save up to $100 on some of the best 4K TVs at eBay



There’s a fantastic site-wide deal taking place for a restricted time at eBay on, properly, loads of issues. The provide code PICKSUMMER15 is energetic by way of Could sixteenth (ending 11:59PM PT) and knocks 15 % off your buy complete when utilized (by way of Android Police). The code will mechanically present up at checkout when you will have eligible merchandise in your cart, however you’ll want to test the field to activate it. The phrases state that you should utilize it two occasions, which is spectacular.

To obtain the most $100 low cost, you’ll want to spend greater than $666. With that in thoughts, buying a 4K TV with this deal looks like a sensible thought.

We scoured eBay’s varied pages to discover which merchandise are eligible for reductions, and the TVs on provide had been higher than anticipated. In truth, we discovered a couple of fashions included in information editor Chris Welch’s information for the best gaming TV to pair with a PS5 or an Xbox Sequence X, although it’s not clear how a lot inventory is on the market for every mannequin. Additionally, the remaining value won’t be the lowest we’ve seen on these fashions, however they’re higher than what different retailers are presently providing.

First up is TCL’s 65-inch 6-series Mini LED QLED 4K TV (mannequin 65R635). It’s listed for $1,100 on eBay, however this provide code brings it down by $100 earlier than taxes take impact. The QLED TV options 120Hz assist in 1440p decision — which the Xbox Sequence X helps — however it tops out at 60Hz for 4K gameplay. It additionally helps variable refresh price (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM).

If you’d like to improve to an OLED, LG’s 55-inch CX mannequin is $1,296 as soon as the provide code goes into impact. The LG CX encompasses a sensible OLED show and HDMI 2.1 assist, which opens the door to 4K decision displaying up to 120Hz. Like the above TCL mannequin, it additionally helps VRR and ALLM.

Picture by Chris Welch / GadgetClock

Essentially the most high-end choice we discovered — it retails for $1,698, submit low cost — was Samsung’s 55-inch Neo QLED QN90A 4K TV. It’s the firm’s first sequence of LCD TVs to use Mini LED backlighting tech, which leads to higher distinction and better brightness. It additionally has an HDMI 2.1 port, permitting for a strong PC or gaming console and 4K assist at up to 120Hz.

