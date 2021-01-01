Saving ATM PIN on your mobile: ALERT! This mistake is enough for you to identify the right way for the poor – do not save ATM PIN on alert mobile or email

Today, one can have multiple bank accounts, including multiple debit, credit, and ATM cards. It is advisable not to have the same password or ATM PIN for more than one bank card. But did you also know that it is unsafe to store your ATM PIN on your mobile, computer or email? Read on to find out why and how …

One in three Indian PCs stores personal data on mobile, a new survey by community platform LocalCircles has revealed some interesting behavioral features of Indians. The report found that one in three Indians kept confidential information on their mobile, computer or email. Here, the information can be anything like bank account details, debit card information, credit card credentials, ATM PIN, PAN card number, Aadhaar number etc.



Not only that, 11 per cent of Indians store personal financial information in their phone contact list. You should know that apps ask for permission to access apps with contact list access. The survey report found that Indians share their passwords “with 1 or more immediate family members”.

Going forward in the survey report, seven per cent of the population surveyed said they stored details like bank account, debit or credit card CVV, ATM password, Aadhaar or PAN number on their phones. Another 15 percent said they stored it in their email or on their computer. Only 21 percent of those surveyed said they remembered all their personal data and information, while 39 percent said they saved it on paper.

The growing number of hacks and data theft gives you an idea of ​​the risk of saving online credentials. When we store any of our personal information, including our Aadhaar and PAN numbers, it becomes a threat. Also, saving data like our ATM PIN code is another risk. Today, many illegal and malicious activities are possible through your ATM PIN. We often hear about the increase in loss of money and other such incidents.

Where can you save your credentials?

Naturally, this is another question that everyone wants to know. Today we have a lot of important and sensitive information that needs to be protected. If you want to store or save your data online, here are some steps to keep it safe:

Step 1: The password protects your documents. Instead of just saving it in your contact list or in your phone notes, keep this data password safe. This ensures that no one but you has access to this information.

Step 2: Save to the cloud. Cloud storage is another way you can secure your credentials. Transfer it to your cloud storage instead of just saving it to your PC or email. Once done, make sure it’s password protected again.

Step 3: Save to portable disk. You can also use a hard disk or pen drive to save this information if you are not sure of saving it to the cloud. Portable disks also have the option to keep passwords, which helps increase security.

Step 4: Be aware and updated. Sensitive financial details are a big risk for everyone, especially with the growing number of hackers. It is important to stay up to date and be aware of new developments. For extreme security you can keep changing your password and ATM PIN code.