Savita Bajaj savings dried up seeking financial help and wants mercy to kill her painful life | This actress of Nadiya Ke Paar is struggling with financial crisis, Savita Bajaj is begging for death

Savita Bajaj Savita Bajaj’s condition is such that while lying on the stretcher of an ambulance, Savita had said to strangle me and kill me. I do not want to live such a life. It is better that I die.