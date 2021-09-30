Savita could not answer the question of Rs 1 crore: KBC 13: Savita Bhati failed to win Rs 1 crore, made this mistake knowing the correct answer

On Wednesday, September 29, in the episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, contestant Savita Bhati failed to win Rs 1 crore. The latest episode was started by Savita Bhati as a rollover contestant. She works as a nurse in a railway hospital by profession. He had won Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand in Tuesday’s episode, then the next game started with him on Wednesday.

Savita Bhati continued to play a good game with the help of Jeevanrekha and her knowledge and won up to Rs 50 lakh. Host Amitabh Bachchan asked him a question of Rs one crore. Savita did not have a lifeline at the time of this question. Although Sunita knew the correct answer, she was not sure. Proficiently, he thought it best to leave the game.



The question that Amitabh Bachchan asked Savita for Rs 1 crore:

In which battle during the First World War in Turkey in 1915-16, more than 16,000 Indian soldiers fought valiantly against the Allies?

His options were- A) Galicia B) Ankara C) Tabsar D) Gallipoli



So far, Himani Bunde has won Rs 1 crore

The correct answer to this question was ‘Gallipoli’. Savita also knew the answer. But there was confusion, so decided to leave the game. Savita Bhati won Rs 50 lakh. But he had to give the right answer before leaving the game. So when Savita Bhati gave ‘Gali Polly’ as the correct answer, Big B was surprised with her. If she had answered on the spot, she would have won Rs 1 crore. We tell you that ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ has got only one crorepati so far and its name is Himani Bundela.