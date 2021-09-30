Savita could not answer the question of Rs 1 crore: KBC 13: Savita Bhati failed to win Rs 1 crore, made this mistake knowing the correct answer
The question that Amitabh Bachchan asked Savita for Rs 1 crore:
In which battle during the First World War in Turkey in 1915-16, more than 16,000 Indian soldiers fought valiantly against the Allies?
His options were- A) Galicia B) Ankara C) Tabsar D) Gallipoli
So far, Himani Bunde has won Rs 1 crore
The correct answer to this question was ‘Gallipoli’. Savita also knew the answer. But there was confusion, so decided to leave the game. Savita Bhati won Rs 50 lakh. But he had to give the right answer before leaving the game. So when Savita Bhati gave ‘Gali Polly’ as the correct answer, Big B was surprised with her. If she had answered on the spot, she would have won Rs 1 crore. We tell you that ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ has got only one crorepati so far and its name is Himani Bundela.
