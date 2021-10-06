Saw ‘Squid Game’? Watch it further.

The Korean TV series “Squid Game” has been a sensation since it debuted on Netflix in September. The twisty thriller — about an assortment of desperate debtors who risk their lives in a series of supercharged children’s games in the hopes of winning a big cash prize — has captivated audiences with its fictional sets and costumes, its cliffhanger-heavy plotting and attracted by its sharp comments. On human nature and class struggle.

There are only nine “Squid Game” episodes (for now, anyway); That’s why it’s easy to binge the entire series in just a few days. But then what? Where can audiences turn for more thrilling, imaginative scenes of people putting themselves down for money and survival?

There are some hits with obvious similarities to the show, including “Saw,” “The Hunger Games” and (from Japan) “Battle Royale.” But the six movies and TV series below — all available to stream — are somewhat deeper cuts, and in most cases there are few shades more extreme than “Squid Game.” They all share some of the thorny topics that have made the series such a hot topic of conversation.