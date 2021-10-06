Saw ‘Squid Game’? Watch it further.
The Korean TV series “Squid Game” has been a sensation since it debuted on Netflix in September. The twisty thriller — about an assortment of desperate debtors who risk their lives in a series of supercharged children’s games in the hopes of winning a big cash prize — has captivated audiences with its fictional sets and costumes, its cliffhanger-heavy plotting and attracted by its sharp comments. On human nature and class struggle.
There are only nine “Squid Game” episodes (for now, anyway); That’s why it’s easy to binge the entire series in just a few days. But then what? Where can audiences turn for more thrilling, imaginative scenes of people putting themselves down for money and survival?
There are some hits with obvious similarities to the show, including “Saw,” “The Hunger Games” and (from Japan) “Battle Royale.” But the six movies and TV series below — all available to stream — are somewhat deeper cuts, and in most cases there are few shades more extreme than “Squid Game.” They all share some of the thorny topics that have made the series such a hot topic of conversation.
‘Sympathy for Mr Vengeance’
stream it arrow, Pipes Or Vudu’s (free with ads); rent or buy it Alamo On Demand Or Vudu’s.
In the early 2000s, a new generation of Korean filmmakers became a favorite at festivals and art houses around the world with their imaginative and sometimes shocking style of films, which are known for their dynamic visual style and bold storytelling. was acclaimed. Park Chan-wook was part of the wave that gained its reputation with its violent and provocative “Vengeance Trilogy”. Chakra’s first film is also the most grim: the story of an unemployed man who kidnaps his former boss’s daughter to raise money for his sister’s kidney transplant, only to set off a cycle of tragedy that takes place every step of the way. But gets sad and bloody and turns over. “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” was followed by “Oldboy” and “Lady Vengeance”, which are pretty awesome. But be forewarned: These movies are as disturbing as they are exciting.
stream it Netflix.
Over the course of its four seasons and 33 episodes, this chilling Brazilian series presented a vision of the future in which some underprivileged youth undergo an annual battery of trials, interviews and games to see if they can join a handful of elites. are eligible. who live in prosperity in an offshore paradise. Like a lot of dystopian sagas, “3%” worries about how its heroes might work together to put an end to a brutal system. But it is also about how the history of this world reflects our own, as the forces it demands prove that each generation is entitled to these fundamental human rights.
‘Snowpiercer’
stream it Netflix; rent or buy it amazon prime video, Apple, Google Play, Vudu’s Or youtube.
The success of “Squid Game” comes two years after it became an international hit with Korean writer-director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” a woefully entertaining, Oscar-winning film about a family of underclass grifters. But the Bong film more relevant to this list is his 2013 science-fiction adventure “Snowpiercer,” an adaptation of a French graphic novel about a socially stratified train that travels through a frozen post-apocalyptic landscape. does speed. Chris Evans stars as one of the impoverished commuters who leads the rebellion, pushing the crowd one car at a time and coming closer to the secrets of the people who live brilliantly. The TV adaptation of TNT, which premiered last year, is available to stream on HBO Max.
‘cheap Thrills’
stream it Hulu, shiver Or Pipes; rent or buy it Alamo On Demand, amazon prime video, Google Play, Vudu’s Or youtube.
Pat Healy plays a down-on-his-luck auto mechanic named Craig in this corrosive horror-comedy about a bored rich couple (played by David Kochner and Sarah Paxton) Craig and his friend Vince (Ethan Embry). ) against each other. In a series of rising guts. As the night goes on, fueled by alcohol and anger, the two friends try to outdo each other in stunts that are becoming humiliating and dangerous. Though the premise of “Cheap Thrills” is disproportionately bleak, the talented cast help make the film’s most poignant scenarios fun to watch—in a warped way, that is.
‘Platform’
stream it Netflix.
As in “Squid Game,” the characters in this creepy, heavily metaphorical Spanish satire volunteer for a hellish experiment, agreeing to live in a facility that’s part prison and part apartment tower. Every day, from top to bottom, a large plate of food descends through the center of the building, leaving each resident in a frightening, stomach-turning frenzy, within minutes to eat. The residents at the bottom who do not go hungry get an opportunity to go up. As the newest resident (Ivan Massague) tries to persuade his neighbors to adopt a more equitable system, he finds himself fighting the widespread fear that if they don’t take all they can, they will have Nothing will remain.
‘Alice in Borderlands’
stream it Netflix.
Perhaps the easiest way for Netflix subscribers to get “Squid Game” back is to dive into the first season of this wild Japanese series based on the Haro Aso manga. Set in a blanked-out, parallel-universe version of Tokyo, “Alice in Borderlands” follows a group of mischievous gamers who are drawn into an endless series of silly competitions, only to survive one more day. die for the rights. From its flashy looks to the deceptive simplicity of the games its young heroes are forced to play, the show should be pretty familiar to anyone who’s just finished watching Netflix’s latest hit.
#Squid #Game #Watch
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.