Sawan Somwar Vrat 2021: Fasting days, significance and relevant details
Shravan/Sawan is without doubt one of the most awaited months of the Hindu calendar and devotees observe fasts and do pujas within the month of Shravan to please Lord Shiva. Learn on to know extra about it.
Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021: As per the Hindu calendar Shravan month is taken into account auspicious to hunt the blessing of Lord Shiva. It’s believed that anybody who worships Lord Shiva with an entire coronary heart in Shravan will get all their needs fulfilled. They obtain Lord Shiva’s blessings and discover their desired life associate.
All Mondays (Somwars) which fall throughout Shravan month are thought of extremely auspicious for fasting and often called Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. Nevertheless, many devotees observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar fasting from the primary Somwar of Sawan month and proceed for the following fifteen weeks. Even, wedded {couples} maintain the Solah Somwar Vrat for a blissful married life.
As per drikpanchang.com, there’s a fifteen-day distinction within the beginning time of the Shravan month relying on the adopted lunar calendar within the area. Within the Purnimant calendar, normally adopted by North Indian states, the Shravan month begins fifteen days earlier than the Amanta calendar.
Shravana Begins (North): July 25, 2021, Sunday
Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.
- First Shravan Somwar Vrat: July 26, 2021, Monday
- Second Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 2, 2021, Monday
- Third Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday
- Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday
- Shravana Ends: August 22, 2021, Sunday
Shravana Begins (South): August 9, 2021, Monday
Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
- First Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday
- Second Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday
- Third Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 23, 2021, Monday
- Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 30, 2021, Monday
- Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat: September 6, 2021, Monday
- Shravana Ends: September 7, 2021, Tuesday
(supply: drikpanchang.com)
Aside from all Mondays, all Tuesdays (Mangalwar) in Shravan month are devoted to Goddess Parvati — a couple of devotees additionally observe quick on Tuesday in the course of the holy month to please the consort of Lord Shiva.
