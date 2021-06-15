Sawan Somwar Vrat 2021: Fasting days, significance and relevant details

Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021: As per the Hindu calendar Shravan month is taken into account auspicious to hunt the blessing of Lord Shiva. It’s believed that anybody who worships Lord Shiva with an entire coronary heart in Shravan will get all their needs fulfilled. They obtain Lord Shiva’s blessings and discover their desired life associate.

All Mondays (Somwars) which fall throughout Shravan month are thought of extremely auspicious for fasting and often called Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. Nevertheless, many devotees observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar fasting from the primary Somwar of Sawan month and proceed for the following fifteen weeks. Even, wedded {couples} maintain the Solah Somwar Vrat for a blissful married life.

As per drikpanchang.com, there’s a fifteen-day distinction within the beginning time of the Shravan month relying on the adopted lunar calendar within the area. Within the Purnimant calendar, normally adopted by North Indian states, the Shravan month begins fifteen days earlier than the Amanta calendar.

Shravana Begins (North): July 25, 2021, Sunday

Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

First Shravan Somwar Vrat: July 26, 2021, Monday

Second Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 2, 2021, Monday

Third Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday

August 16, 2021, Monday Shravana Ends: August 22, 2021, Sunday

Shravana Begins (South): August 9, 2021, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

First Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday

Second Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday

Third Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 23, 2021, Monday

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 30, 2021, Monday

Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat: September 6, 2021, Monday

September 6, 2021, Monday Shravana Ends: September 7, 2021, Tuesday

Aside from all Mondays, all Tuesdays (Mangalwar) in Shravan month are devoted to Goddess Parvati — a couple of devotees additionally observe quick on Tuesday in the course of the holy month to please the consort of Lord Shiva.

