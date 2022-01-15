Saweetie Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Saweetie’s Net Worth?

Saweetie is an American rapper who has a web value of $4 million. Saweetie rose to fame in 2018 along with her debut single “Icy Grl.” She went on to launch the EPs “Excessive Upkeep” and “Icy,” the latter of which spawned the hit single “My Kind.” Saweetie had additional hits along with her singles “Faucet In” and “Finest Good friend,” that are featured on her debut studio album “Fairly Bitch Music.”

Early Life and Training

Saweetie, whose actual title is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, was born on July 2, 1993 in Santa Clara, California. Her mom, Trinidad, is Filipina-Chinese language, whereas her father, Johnny, is African-American. Saweetie grew up within the Sacramento space, the place she went to Merrill F. West Excessive Faculty earlier than graduating from Monterey Path Excessive Faculty. On the age of 13, she began writing her personal music. For her greater schooling, Saweetie enrolled at San Diego State College, after which transferred to the College of Southern California to finish her diploma in communications.

Profession Beginnings

In 2012, Saweetie began posting brief raps on her Instagram account. One in every of her movies featured her rapping to the beat of Khia’s track “My Neck, My Again (Lick It),” which grew into her single “Icy Grl.” Saweetie went on to launch the track on her SoundCloud web page in 2017, drawing the eye of producer and A&R government Max Gousse, who finally grew to become her supervisor. Additionally in 2017, she had a viral hit on Instagram and Twitter along with her freestyle rap “Excessive Upkeep.”

First EPs

Saweetie signed with each Warner Bros. Data and its subsidiary Artistry Worldwide in February of 2018; the identical month, she established her personal file label, Icy Data. In March, she launched “Excessive Upkeep,” her main label debut EP. By June, its single “Icy Grl” was licensed Gold, and by September of the next 12 months, was licensed RIAA multi-Platinum.

In March of 2019, Saweetie launched her second main label EP, entitled “Icy.” It spawned the one “My Kind,” which grew to become her first track to enter the Billboard Scorching 100, finally peaking at quantity 21. That summer time, a remix of the track that includes Metropolis Women and Jhené Aiko was launched.

“Fairly Bitch Music” and Additional Singles and EPs

Saweetie had her greatest skilled success but in June of 2020, when she launched the lead single from her upcoming debut album “Fairly Bitch Music.” The track, “Faucet In,” reached quantity 20 on the Billboard Scorching 100. It was later remixed with rappers DaBaby, Jack Harlow, and Publish Malone. In October, Saweetie launched the second single from the album, “Again to the Streets,” that includes Jhené Aiko. Later, in January of 2021, she launched the third single, “Finest Good friend,” that includes Doja Cat; it went on to obtain a Grammy Award nomination for Finest Rap Tune. Saweetie additionally earned a nomination for Finest New Artist.

In April of 2021, Saweetie launched her third EP, “Fairly Summer season Playlist: Season 1,” which options the singles “Dangerous” and “Talkin’ Bout.” The subsequent month, she launched “Quick (Movement),” the fourth single from “Fairly Bitch Music.” In November, Saweetie launched one other single, “Icy Chain,” and in addition carried out it on “Saturday Evening Reside.” The track is featured on her fourth EP, “Icy Season.”

Getty

Music Collaborations

Amongst her collaborations with different recording artists, Saweetie appeared alongside rapper Tay Cash on the track “Bussin 2.0” in 2020. The identical 12 months, she joined Lauv as a featured artist on Ava Max’s track “Kings & Queens, Pt. 2.” In April of 2021, Saweetie partnered with the British lady group Little Combine on a remix of its track “Confetti.”

Enterprise Ventures

Past her music, Saweetie is concerned within the worlds of enterprise and entrepreneurship. In 2019, she partnered with the UK-based mostly vogue retailer PrettyLittleThing to launch a capsule clothes assortment, which debuted at New York Style Week. The next 12 months, Saweetie grew to become the face of the wonder product KISS Colours edge fixer glue. Moreover, she has her personal jewellery line and co-branded make-up assortment. Saweetie has additionally had model partnerships with McDonald’s and the Revlon nail polish firm Sinful Colours.

Tv Appearances

Saweetie has appeared on plenty of tv applications. In January of 2020, she was a visitor performer on VH1’s “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out.” She later made her performing debut on the ABC sitcom “Grown-ish,” enjoying the recurring position of Indigo. Saweetie has additionally carried out on “Saturday Evening Reside,” appeared as a visitor on the Netflix actuality cooking present “Cooking with Paris,” and hosted the Netflix comedy particular “Intercourse: Unzipped.”

Private Life

In September of 2018, Saweetie began courting rapper Quavo of the hip hop trio Migos. A number of years later, she introduced on social media that they had been not courting, having revealed that Quavo had been untrue. A video subsequently surfaced exhibiting the 2 in a bodily battle.