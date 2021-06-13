SAY WHAT! Judges Shilpa Shetty singles out THIS contestant as the magician of Super Dancer Chapter 4 – has she given an early sign of the winner?





This weekend, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has upped the ante by throwing a problem for the Contestants and Super Gurus. The theme for this weekend’s episodes is ‘Adla Badli Particular’. Merely put, the present Guru-Shishya jodis might be inter-changed and the contestants might be paired with completely different gurus. In case you are questioning who’ll excel on this distinctive situation, it is tremendous proficient contestant Sanchit Chanana, who at all times impresses the judges along with his extraordinary strikes and superlative popping week after week, and as soon as once more will outperform himself but once more with tremendous guru Aryan.

Geeta Kapur might be at a loss of phrases after seeing their efficiency and couldn’t include her amazement. Shilpa was left pleasantly stunned and gave the duo the ‘Seedhi Ovation’. She additionally stated, “When Sanchit performs, Super Dancer turns right into a magic present.” Even Anurag Basu discovered their act “Prime Class” and stated that Sanchit and Aryan took the Adla Badli Problem to the subsequent degree. Since Anurag Basu was unable to justify his appreciation with phrases, he acknowledged their act by breaking the mug as a result of for him motion speaks louder than phrases.

Shilpa Shetty’s birthday, which simply glided by on eighth June, may even be have fun this weekend on Super Dancer 4, and the actress/dancer was pleasantly stunned by the fanfare organized for her on set by the judges, host, contestant as additionally the relaxation of the crew. Watch Super Dancer – Chapter 4 this Saturday and Sunday at 8.00 pm solely on Sony TV to witness this the potential declaration of the hottest contender for the winner’s title as additionally Shilpa Shetty’s belated birthday celebration.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



