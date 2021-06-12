Say what! Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar confirmed for Dhoom 4? These viral posts suggest so





Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and others starrer Dhoom 3 was a significant flop on the field workplace. Nevertheless, regardless of that, followers are fairly desirous to know deets about Dhoom 4. And nicely, if names of biggies corresponding to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar associating with the following instalment of the franchise hit headlines, who would not be excited? Sure, you learn the names proper! A number of viral posts on social media suggest that these two are going to be part of Dhoom 4. Additionally Learn – Sooryavanshi: This is how Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar appeared like when younger

A netizen has shared a poster of Dhoom 4 together with Salman Khan’s identify on it whereas one other netizen has shared that Akshay Kumar had a gathering with head honcho of YRF, Aditya Chopra to verify his presence in Dhoom 4. “Large & Breaking Information :- AkshayKumar Sir assembly with #AdityaChopra …!! #Dhoom4 Nearly Verify. Dil thaam ke baithiye,” learn the viral tweet. Whereas there may be immense buzz round these two, neither the makers nor the celebrities have confirmed any reviews as but. Try viral tweets right here: Additionally Learn – Bollywood and Baarish: Romance, fights, chiffon sarees and extra – this is what actors do when it rains and it is HILARIOUS – view pics

#dhoom4 salman khan in dhoom 4

I am unable to wait for it ? pic.twitter.com/ArYprLSsXq — Manu Rajawat (@manu_rajawat7) June 4, 2021

Speaking about Salman Khan, the actor has Tiger 3 on playing cards. He might be sharing the display area with Katrina Kaif on this one. He reportedly additionally has Khiladi and Grasp remake. He just lately launched Radhe on OTT and his followers had been over the moon because it was his Eid reward to them. Salman Khan additionally reportedly has Kick 2. Additionally Learn – Oh My God 2: THIS actress comes on board for the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer?

However, Akshay Kumar has his palms full. The actor will subsequent be seen in Sooryavanshi together with Katrina Kaif. He then has Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and Bell Backside. He is likely one of the busiest actors of Bollywood and we marvel if he has any slots empty for Dhoom 4. However he’s Akshay Kumar so you by no means know.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



