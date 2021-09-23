Saylee Boyfriend Dhawal: Indian Idol 12 fame Saylee Kamble shared a photo with her boyfriend Dhawal and said I love you Saylee Kamble expressed her love, shared a photo with her boyfriend and said – I love you

‘Indian Idol 12’ fame Saylee Kamble who entertained the audience with her voice during the singing reality show. During the show, Saily Kamble was constantly paired with BFF Nihal Turo. However, the singers always refute their link-up rumors by saying that the two are just good friends. Saylee has now shared a post expressing her love on her Instagram account. Saylee, who lives in Mumbai, shared a photo. In which he has introduced his love to his fans.

Saily Kamble shared a post expressing love



Sally Kamble has been in a relationship with her friend Dhawal for some time now. Sayali has made her relationship known to the world by sharing a cute picture with Dhawal. Also, through her post, she shared what she thinks about white. Saylee wrote, “Let me be clear today..that’s all..I love you.”

Saily Kamble’s Instagram post has gone viral in no time. Fans of the post to Saylee and the co-contestants in her show are reacting a lot to the post. His co-contestants Anjali Gaikwad, Mohammad Danish and even Nihal Turo have showered love on his post. Saily emerged as the second runner-up in the singing-based reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’. After the show, she gave her voice to a Marathi film called ‘Kolhapur Diaries’.

On the one hand where Saylee was associated with Nihal during her ‘Indian Idol 12’. In an exclusive chat with our colleague Itimes TV, Nihal spoke about his bond with Saylee. He clarified that there is no romantic angle between them but he is like her brother. Nihal said that Saily considers him her younger brother. We love each other so much. Nihal says our bond is very good because we like to spend time with each other. Sylie and I do a lot of singing and rehearsals together. We also give each other input and make each other better.