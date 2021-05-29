Sayli Kamble confesses her love for Nihal Tauro





It’s that point of the day once we convey to you the trending leisure information. Sidharth Shukla, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Richa Chadha, Hina Khan, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and others are part of our high leisure information at this time. So learn on to know extra about at this time’s newsmakers. Additionally Learn – Hina Khan teases us with a glimpse of her upcoming music video with Shaheer Sheikh – watch video

Sidharth Shukla REACTS to experiences of him enjoying Meghnad, son of Ravana, in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

Studies have been doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla can be seen essaying the position of Meghnad, son of Ravana, in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. His new look the place he was seen sporting a moustache had additionally sparked rumours of him being solid within the movie. Placing all rumours to relaxation, Sidharth has lastly responded to the speculations that has left his followers questioning.

Learn the total story right here: Sidharth Shukla REACTS to experiences of him enjoying Meghnad, son of Ravana, in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

Richa Chadha says her Sarbjit co-actor Randeep Hooda’s joke on Mayawati is crass, tasteless and sexist

Randeep Hooda has been dealing with flak on-line for an allegedly casteist and sexist joke he shared utilizing the title of Bahujan Samaj Social gathering President Mayawati in an previous video that has gone viral on the web. And whereas the actor continues to be on the receiving finish of criticism, his Sarbjit co-star Richa Chadha has shared her response on his joke calling it crass, tasteless and sexist.

Learn the total story right here: Richa Chadha says her Sarbjit co-actor Randeep Hooda's joke on Mayawati is crass, tasteless and sexist

Hina Khan teases us with a glimpse of her upcoming music video with Shaheer Sheikh – watch video

Hina Khan has grow to be a favorite with music firms for movies. The beautiful girl is an efficient actress and her seems can depart anybody smitten. In the present day, she has shared the primary look of her upcoming video with Shaheer Sheikh. The track has been sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev. Within the small teaser, we are able to see Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh in a silhouette. The quantity has been shot in Kashmir. That is the primary collaboration between the 2 actors and followers can’t wait for it. Simply take a look at the teaser shared by Hina Khan.

Learn the total story right here: Hina Khan teases us with a glimpse of her upcoming music video with Shaheer Sheikh – watch video

Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble confesses her love for Nihal Tauro – watch video

This week on Indian Idol 12 we’ll see the ladies taking over the boys. Nonetheless, when Nihal Tauro was performing, Sayli Kamle was seen singing with him. When Aditya Narayan requested her about it, she mentioned that she loves Nihal Tauro and he’s her favorite contestant. Watch the video for extra.

Learn the total story right here: Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble confesses her love for Nihal Tauro – watch video

BTS: That is how Suga REACTED when an Military made a bizarre request to him throughout a reside broadcast

The Korean tremendous boy band BTS enjoys an enormous fan following throughout the globe. The band members be sure that they hold interacting with their followers, who’re fondly referred to as the BTS Military, on numerous platforms and reply their queries. Throughout their current interplay, a fan made a bizarre request to Suga which shocked him like by no means earlier than.

Learn the total story right here: BTS: That is how Suga REACTED when an Military made a bizarre request to him throughout a reside broadcast

