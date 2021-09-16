SBI Admit Card 2021: SBI has issued admit card for recruitment SBI SCO, here is the direct link to download

SBI Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued admit card for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer on Advt No. CRPD/SCO/ENG/2021-22/13 on regular basis. Candidates who had applied for SBI SCO 2021 exam can download their admit card through the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in.

The facility to download SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 will be available from 15th September to 25th September 2021. Candidates can download their admit card by using registration number/roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided here easy steps to download the call letter. The direct link to download the admit card is given below.

The Bank has scheduled the examination for September 25, 2021 across India including at Guntur, Kurnool, Guwahati, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh / Mohali, Raipur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bilaspur, Delhi / New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad Greater Noida etc. is of. Candidates are advised to check the exam and timings on their admit card and appear for the exam at the allotted venue before one hour.

Candidates are advised to bring one photo identity proof such as Passport/Aadhaar/PAN Card/Driving License/Voter Card/Bank Passbook in original along with attested photograph as well as one self attested photocopy. Photocopy of the Identity Proof is to be produced along with the Admit Card to the invigilators in the Examination Hall, failing which or if the identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the Examination.

To download the admit card, candidates first visit sbi.co.in.

After that go to Current Openings. Here you will get the link of ‘SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 Download Link’. Click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. On this page you have to submit by entering registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code etc.

Now you will be able to download your admit card.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbispcojul21/cloea_sep21/login.php?appid=c67ca27e679e79c7880be13a35238be9.

