SBI Admit Card 2021: SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Out at sbi.co.in

SBI Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the online written examination to be held on 13 September 2021 for the post of Pharmacist in Clerk Cadre. Candidates applied for these posts can download SBI Admit Card from the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Merit list for selection will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in written test and interview. SBI had invited applications for the recruitment of 67 Pharmacists in Clerk Cadre from 13 April to 28 June 2021.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Careers’ given on the website.

Step 3: After this a new page will open in front of the candidates. Click on the Latest Announcement Section given there.

Step 4: After clicking on the link given on the new page, candidates click on ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’.

Step 5: It will take you to a new page where you have to enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step 6: Candidates login their account.

Step 7: Candidates download their SBI Pharmacist Clerk Admit Card and also take a print out of the same.

The exam will consist of General Awareness (25 Questions of 25 Marks), General English (25 Questions of 25 Marks), Quantitative Aptitude (25 Questions of 25 Marks), Reasoning Ability (25 Questions of 25 Marks) and Professional Knowledge (50 of 100 Marks). questions) will have 150 objective type questions.

To qualify in this exam, candidates need at least 40 percent marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours time in this exam.