SBI Admit Card 2021: State Bank has issued admit card for recruitment to these posts, here is the direct link to download

SBI Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India, SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 has been issued for different posts. The admit card is for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 and the exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 2021. Candidates official website of State Bank of Indiasbi.co.in You can download the call letter and get more details from here.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 is an essential document for the exam day. All the candidates must carry it to the examination hall and if they forget to do so, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Candidates must read their complete details on SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should report it immediately.

Candidates will be selected for SBI Apprentice on the basis of online written test and test of local language. The paper will come in two languages, i.e. in English and Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marking in it. For wrong answer of any question, 0.25 marks will be deducted per question.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to these 3,596 posts, apply from this date

How to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official websitesbi.co.in Go to

Candidates have to go to the ‘Careers’ section to download their admit card.

There ‘Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961’ and then click on ‘Download Exam Call Letter.’ The link will be coming. Click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. Now on the new page, you have to submit the required details by entering registration number / roll number and password / date of birth.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen in front of you as soon as you submit it. Now you will be able to download it and take a print out of it.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiappajun21/cloea_sep21/login.php?appid=7ced52fbaafb82ebbba81acde0c2e934.

UPSC: Tejashwi, who tops in second attempt, gives this important advice for the exam