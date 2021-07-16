SBI Alert Customers will not be able to transfer money online today and tomorrow

SBI’s digital banking service will be affected for 150 minutes i.e. about two and a half hours on 16 and 17 July. To avoid customer hassle, transfer money ahead of time.

New Delhi. State Bank of India has issued an alert for its customers. According to the latest alert issued by SBI, the digital banking service of the bank will be stalled for 150 minutes i.e. about two and a half hours on July 16 and 17. During this time SBI customers will not be able to do any bank transfer related to the transaction of money. Therefore, if there is a bank transfer job, then deal with it beforehand. So that you don’t have to worry at the last moment.

digital services will remain closed

In a tweet issued by SBI, it has been said that the digital services of the bank will be closed from 10:45 to 1.15 pm on the night of July 16 and July 17. According to SBI, services like internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI will not be available during this period. That is, if the customer wants to take advantage of the online service during this time or wants to do any work online, then he will not be able to do it.

Second SBI service closed in 10 days

This is the first time that SBI is temporarily shutting down its service for the second time in less than ten days. The bank said that due to maintenance, customers will not be able to work on its service. Earlier on July 10 and July 11, SBI’s digital service was closed for some time.

Let us inform that as of 31 December 2020, State Bank of India had more than 80 million internet banking customers. At the same time, the number of mobile banking users is 1.9 crore. While the number of UPI users was 135 million. SBI Yono has 35 million registered users.

