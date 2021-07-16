SBI alert for Customers Digital Banking Services are interrupted in July 16 and 17 150 minutes

SBI Digital Banking Services will be affected for two days, customers will be inconvenienced for the second time in a week

New Delhi. If your account is in State Bank of India (SBI), then there is a big and important news for you. Actually SBI’s digital banking services will be closed for two days i.e. on 16 and 17 July.

These will be kept for 150 minutes by the bank. In such a situation, it is important that you avoid any kind of digital transaction related to the bank during this period. If it is not very important, then do not do any digital transaction related to the bank in these two days.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/HwIug1nEFB — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 15, 2021

This is the time to stop digital services

The information about the impact of digital banking services of State Bank of India has been shared on behalf of the bank itself.

In a tweet made by the bank, information has been given for the customers. In this, SBI has written that we will do the maintenance work from 10.45 pm to 1.15 pm on the night of 16 and 17 July.

In this case Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI services will not be available. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers and request your cooperation.

Services have already stopped

This is not the first time that SBI’s digital services have been affected due to technology. For the last few months, the services are affected for some time in the name of continuous maintenance from SBI.

second time in a week

On the other hand, talking about the month of July, for the second time in a week, the digital services of SBI have stopped for some time. Earlier on July 10 and July 11, it was stalled for some time.

At the same time, these services were closed from 3.25 am on 3rd July to 5.50 am on the next day i.e. from 3.25 am to 5:50 am on July 4.

Not only this, SBI had also closed its services for four-four hours in the month of June.

Millions of customers will be affected

Crores of customers may have to face problems due to the closure of digital services by SBI for two days. Actually there are more than 22 thousand bank branches across the country.

According to the data of 31 December 2020, the number of Internet banking customers is 85 million, while the number of mobile bank customers is 19 million.

The number of UPI subscribers is more than 135 million. Whereas the closure of these services on the part of the bank may cause inconvenience to so many customers.