Sbi alert immediately do this work otherwise your account will be frozen

The accounts of those who do not follow the new rules of SBI will be frozen. Many banks including SBI have made such changes to keep customers safe from fraud.

New Delhi. If your bank account is in the country’s largest bank State Bank of India, then there is an important information for you. SBI has issued this information to 44 crore account holders. Actually, SBI YONO has come up with some strict rules which customers will have to follow from now on. SBI has taken this step after a huge jump in online and netbanking transactions since the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, as well as cases related to fraud came to the fore on a large scale. To keep customers safe from fraud, many banks including SBI have brought new rules. The accounts of those who do not follow the new rules of SBI will be frozen.

Read More: Salary account in SBI has many benefits, you can also avail these facilities including insurance of 30 lakhs

Account holders will have to do this work

Before logging into the YONO app, SBI account holders need to keep in mind that they will be able to log in only if they are using the mobile phone number registered with the bank. SBI will not allow YONO account holders to perform any transaction when they try to log in with any other number. SBI has informed through a tweet that SBI is enhancing its security features for secure banking with YONO. The bank has said that the new upgrade will allow access to YONO SBI only from a phone that has a mobile number registered with the bank.

Read More: No need to go anywhere, earn lakhs like this sitting at home

Steps taken to protect customers from fraud

This decision of State Bank of India has been taken in view of several frauds of customers through SBI YONO app. Fraudsters use a method to obtain usernames, passwords and other personal bank details of customers and then they operate the account using a mobile phone. To prevent this, a new rule has been implemented to give access to SBI YONO account. If users log in with their registered mobile phone then the chances of loss of money are greatly reduced.

Last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30

Similarly, SBI has asked its account holders to link their PAN card with Aadhaar by September 30 in another notice. Failure to do so may cause problems for customers. The bank account of such customers may be frozen. Also, they may have trouble in transactions.

Read More: Tata’s Trent Limited made 87 lakh rupees for 1 lakh, here’s the way