SBI alerts customers against kyc fraud Keep three aspects of security in mind

New Delhi. In view of the increasing number of frauds issued in the name of KYC, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a warning to its customers to be constantly alert. While issuing a warning to the customers about such cases, SBI said that the information of fraud in the name of KYC is correct. It has now spread across the country.

Follow these things to avoid fraud

According to the alert issued by SBI, the fraudster sends a text message posing as a bank or business representative to steal the personal credentials or KYC details of the customer. SBI had recently alerted its customers through its Twitter handle that ‘KYC fraud is genuine, and it has spread across the country. The fraudster sends a text message claiming to be a representative of the bank/company to obtain your personal details. SBI has also disclosed the direct link of Cyber ​​Crime Department (https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/) to remove such frauds. Along with this, SBI has also issued three security tips to avoid fake KYC update links.

SBI Tips

1. Think Before Clicking on Any Link

2. Bank never sends the link for KYC update to its customers

3. Do not share your mobile number and confidential data with anyone for KYC

Take advantage of door to door banking

SBI has cautioned its customers that they can avail door-to-door banking services with just one phone call. SBI through its official Twitter handle has said that “Your bank is now at your doorstep. Register for Doorstep Banking today! To know more https://bank.sbi/dsb. Toll-free number 1800 1037”. Call 188 or 1800 1213 721.

