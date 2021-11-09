Sbi bank po salary in india: SBI Vs IBPS PO: SBI PO or IBPS PO, find out where the best salary is – sbi po vs ibps po salary structure in india and more information

Highlights Learn SBI PO jobs, salaries and allowances

The IBPS PO job is well paid

Find out the difference between the two and the salary here

SBI Bank PO Salary in Hand: Jobs in the banking sector are very popular among the youth of India. Vacancies in this field are increasing with each passing year, with the crowd of candidates increasing the level of competition and difficulty. Therefore, applicants have to take more than one banking exam to secure their future. There are also candidates who pass multiple exams at the same time, which allows them to get job offers from many banks. This is the most important moment of his life, because he wants to choose one of them. One wrong decision can have a detrimental effect on your career. SBI PO and IBPS PO are in high demand among the aspirants in the banking sector.



SBI PO Jobs

For many young applicants, this is their dream job. Due to good salary, promotion policy and social status, this is the preferred job of most of the banking aspirants. Let us know the facilities available in this job.

Salary and allowances

The salaries and allowances of these bank officials are higher than those of RBI assistants. Their other facilities include transport allowance, housing allowance, suitcase grant, newspaper allowance, internet allowance, closed allowance, reimbursement of mobile bills, medical facilities etc.

Nature of work

This is an officer level job in the banking sector. So all the decisions have to be made by him. This strengthens their decision-making ability. As a general banking officer, he has to make daily payments, cash verification, ATM cash supply, term deposits and reports in coordination with his superiors.

Posting

Starting in this field, most of the candidates get postings in remote rural areas. It was very difficult for them to stay or arrange to stay there. If you choose a PO job, you should be ready for transfer as well as posting in remote areas.

Advertising

The banking sector offers the most opportunities for growth compared to any other sector of the economy. Here you will reap the rewards of your hard work and you can also get the position of MD-CEO after joining any organization as an officer.

Social status

As a bank officer you get a good status in the society. You have the power to change people’s lives and you get respect from people.

Work stress

There is a lot of pressure in this work, but this is the real thrill of this work. You have to work under pressure, but you also get enough incentive to work under pressure.

IBPS PO job

Most of the recruitment exams are conducted in IBPS PO every year. It recruits candidates for appointment in all public sector banks in the country except State Bank of India. Let us know the facilities available as a PSB officer.

Salary and allowances

As a PSB officer, you get a good salary and a good lifestyle. However, you will get less salary in this compared to the salary and allowances of State Bank of India officials. Apart from this, the allowance is less than that of State Bank of India. In this, the allowances of different banks are different.

Nature of work

It has the same job profile as State Bank. Here you get the opportunity to work in the general business department of the bank or in the bank loan department. As a general banking officer you have to deal with payments, fund transfers, account opening, term deposits etc. while your main responsibility as a credit officer is to expand your branch’s loan portfolio and look after the NPA is declared. , Then your branch is not at the top of the list.

Advertising

As a PSB officer you can take advantage of your hard work, here you can go a long way. You can also get the position of MD-CEO after joining any organization as an officer.

Posting

As a PSB officer you can get postings in rural areas in the early days. So be prepared for transfers as well as postings in remote areas. However, over time your posting will be limited to cities.