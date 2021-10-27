SBI brings new rule on ATM withdrawal to protect customers from fraud cash will be withdrawn with help of OTP

Complaints of fraud with ATM cards are increasing continuously. In view of this, State Bank of India has taken a new initiative to protect its customers and keep their money safe. Now to withdraw money from ATM, SBI customers will have to provide OTP, which will come on their registered mobile number. Only after this is verified, their money will be able to be withdrawn from the ATM.

The bank informed the customers about the new initiative by tweeting from its official Twitter handle. It added, “Our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is a vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from fraud will always be our top priority.”

State Bank of India has created a very easy way to withdraw money from SBI ATMs through OTP. While using it, a four digit OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. According to the bank, this OTP is a four-digit number, which authenticates the user for a single transaction. Once you enter the amount of money you want to withdraw at the ATM, the screen will automatically display a window where you will need to enter the code to receive your money.

However, only those people who have SBI ATM card can avail this service and withdraw money from SBI ATM itself. At present, the benefit of this facility will not be available at the ATMs of other banks. At present, this arrangement has not been made in the National Financial Switch (NFS). SBI is the largest commercial bank in the country in terms of bank assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees.

