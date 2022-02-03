sbi Call Letter: SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022: SBI Probationary Officer Interview Admit Card has been issued, here is the direct link – sbi po 2022 Interview Admit Card Out on sbi.co.in, steps to download here

State Bank of India has issued SBI PO (SBI Probationary Officer) Recruitment Interview Admission Card. Candidates who have qualified for the main examination can now go to the official website of SBI sbi.co.in to check and download their interview call letter (SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2022). Registration number and date of birth will be required to download the ticket. The SBI PO Interview Admission Download link will be active till 16th February 2022.The recruitment drive is aimed at filling up a total of 2056 vacancies of SBI PO. The main examination of SBI Probationary Officer was held on 2nd January 2022 and the result was declared on 25th January. Candidates will now have to appear in the third phase i.e. interview round. SBI PO final results may be announced in February or March 2022.

Candidates are required to bring original photocopy of documents and valid identity card along with the admission card. Check the details like date, time and place of the interview on the admission card. You can see below how to download the ticket.

SBI PO Interview Admission Card 2022: Learn How To Download Admission Card

Step 1: First visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘SBI PO Interview Admission Card 2022’ in the ‘Careers’ section on the home page.

Step 3: Login here with your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: SBI PO Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Online application for SBI PO recruitment started on 05th October and continued till 25th October 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates on SBI PO Recruitment.

