SBI Cards And Fab India Launched New Credit Card With Special Features

New Delhi. SBI Card, the largest public sector credit card company and Fab India, one of India’s largest retail platforms, has announced the launch of a new contactless credit card. The new card has been named ‘Fab India SBI Card’.

Together, both the companies have launched this card in two variants Fabindia SBI Card Select and Fabindia SBI Card. Various special offers are being given on the new credit card. The user of this card will get a variety of reward points which they can use at various places.

how to get this card

To get this new card, you have to apply by visiting the Fab India stores. If there is an SBI Card office near you, then you can apply by going there also. You can also apply for this card through SBI Card and FabIndia websites and mobile apps. You have to pay an annual fee to get the cards.

These benefits will be available from the new card