SBI Career: SBI Clerk Result 2021: SBI Clerk Preliminary Result, check here, Chief from 01 October – SBI Clerk Preliminary Result 2021 Announced in SBI Career, Check Main Exam Updates

Highlights SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Prelims Results Announced

More than 5000 posts will be filled.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be held from 01st October.

SBI Clerk Preliminary Results 2021, SBI Mains Admission 2021: State Bank of India has announced the results of the preliminary examination for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021. Candidates appearing for the preliminary examination from April 27 to May 17, 2021 can check their results (SBI Clerk Preliminary Results 2021) by visiting SBI’s official website sbi.co.in/careers.



Candidates who have passed the SBI Prelims Examination are now required to appear for the Mains (SBI Clerk Mains 2021) Examination. SBI has uploaded the main exam admission card (SBI Clerk Men’s Admit Card 2021) on its official website along with the prelims result.

When will the main exam take place? (Date of SBI Clerk Main Examination)

State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Main Examination will be held from 01 to 17 October 2021. In which 190 multiple choice questions will be asked from General or Finance Awareness, General English, Quantitative Ability and Reasoning Ability, Computer Ability section.

Vacancy Details (SBI Clerk Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 5000 vacancies for Junior Associate Clerk (Customer Sales and Support) will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment will be done at SBI branches in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and other states.

SBI Clerk Pre-Result 2021: Here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Visit SBI’s official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Careers tab.

Step 3: Here, click on the link ‘Preliminary Exam Result Against Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)’.

Step 4: Type your roll number or registration number, date of birth and verification text.

Step 5: SBI Clerk Preliminary Results 2021 PDF will open.

Step 6: Check your result and take a printout for further reference.

