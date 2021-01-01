SBI Clerk 2021 Prelims Admit Card released on sbi.co.in, check here details, know how to download

State Bank of India, SBI Clerk 2021 Admit Card for Preliminary Exam has been released. The last date to download SBI Clerk 2021 Prelims Admit Card or Call Letter is August 29, 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill up 5,121 posts.

Candidates must note that SBI Clerk 2021 Prelims admit card has been released for four cities which are Agartala, Shillong, Aurangabad and Nashik centers in Maharashtra. Candidates who have applied from these regions can download their admit card. The complete details regarding the required date and how to download the admit card are given below.

SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2021 was to be conducted in June 2021. However, as per the official notice released by SBI, the exam was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. Candidates SBI Clerk 2021 Preliminary Exam will be followed by Main Exam which will be of 200 marks. Preliminary exam numbers will not be added during the final merit list. To know the selection process in detail and other important points candidates can check the official notification issued by SBI here.

SBI Clerk 2021 Preliminary exam will be of one hour and will be conducted for 100 marks. It will be objective type and will consist of questions from Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability. For more details candidates keep an eye on here and on the official website.

SBI Clerk 2021: How to Download Admit Card

To download the admit card, visit the official website of State Bank, sbi.co.in.

Candidates have to go to Recruitment of Junior Associate Link. Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

Thereafter, candidates have to login with their roll number and date of birth or password.

Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to check the notification is https://imgk.timesnownews.com/media/Notification-SBI-Clerk-Jr-Associate-Advt-No.-09-2021-22.pdf.