sbi clerk admit card 2021: sbi clerk admit card: sbi clerk prelims admit card released from exam 25, here is the download link – sbi clerk prelims admit card 2021 download via sbi.co.in admit card

Highlights State Bank of India issues Clerical Prelims Admission Card

Activate call letter link on sbi.co.in.

The SBI clerical examination will be held from August 25

SBI Clerical Exam Admission Card 2021 Issued: State Bank of India has issued admission letter for the preliminary examination of Clerk Recruitment 2021 (SBI Junior Associates). The link of SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Admission Card has been activated on the official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who had applied for SBI Junior Associates (SBI Clerk 2021) can now download their tickets.



The direct link to the ticket is given below in this news. You can easily download SBI Clerk Exam Call Letter 2021 by clicking on that link.

SBI Clerk 2021 Admission Card: How to Download

Visit SBI website sbi.co.in. At the top right of the homepage you’ll see a career link. Click on it.

The SBI Career page will open. Here in the latest announcements section you will find the link to SBI Junior Associates Call Letter 2021. Click on it.

The admission page will open. Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth here. Then enter the security code (captcha) displayed on the screen and login.

Now you get the ticket. Open it and check and download all the information.

Take a print and keep it safe with you. You can download the ticket till August 29, 2021.

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued admission cards for four cities namely Agartala, Shillong, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik. The Clerk Preliminary Examination will be conducted online from 25th August 2021. The date of your examination is given on your admission card.

Click here to download SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 Admission Card.

