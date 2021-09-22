sbi clerk exam tips: exam tips: sbi clerk mains exam preparation strategy and tips

The pattern of SBI Clerk Mains Exam is divided into four units namely General or Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Ability and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. The main examination has 200 marks and will have 190 questions. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes. The SBI Mains 2021 exam will have 40 marks for General English, 50 marks for Quantitative Aptitude, 50 marks for Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and 50 marks for General or Financial Awareness. Remember, a quarter mark will be deducted as a negative marking of the exam.

Make such preparations



Understand the course well

This exam is considered to be one of the most difficult exams, so complete the exam sample and syllabus before preparing. This is very important for any exam, it will give you an idea about the division of subjects and marks in each section. Many times students do not understand the pattern of the exam and start preparing, so many times they put more emphasis on the subjects that are not required for the exam.

More mock tests are needed

If you want to face the exam, try to give mock test regularly. Because mock test plays an important role in passing any exam. This not only gives you real test experience but also helps increase speed and accuracy. In addition, you can join the daily quiz.

Evaluate yourself

If you are preparing for this exam by studying yourself, you will have to evaluate yourself, what is your level of preparation, what are your weak subjects and where you need to work harder and what is your strong side. Only then can you succeed.

Time management is very important

Time management becomes very important in banking exams. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam has a total time limit of 60 minutes, in which 100 questions are asked, while the main exam has 160 questions to be solved in 160 minutes, so if you sit for the exam without time management, you may face difficulties. Time management becomes very important for speed of reading questions and how to solve them.

Solve the problem first

During preparation, if you have any difficulty in any subject matter, solve it first. Never leave the problem of questions unanswered. Doing so may cause you to have problems later. Take care of every step of your preparation, the risk of falling increases when you hurry. So remove the doubts in each question.