SBI Clerk Key Result 2021: SBI Clerk Key Result 2021: Clerk Key Result Announced, Check Direct Link Here – Check Direct Link To Download SBI Clerk Main Result 2021 Announced On sbi.co.in/career

SBI Clerk Key Results 2021 Announced: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results of SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Main Examination 2021. The SBI Clerk Main Examination was conducted from 1st October to 17th October 2021. Candidates appearing for SBI Clerk Main Exam 2021 can view their results on sbi.co.in. The result (SBI Clerk Main Result 2021) has been published in PDF format along with the roll numbers of the provisionally selected candidates.



Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

Check SBI Clerk Main Result 2021 with these steps



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website sbi.co.in/career.

Step 2: Click on the link “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) (Final Results Announced) (Advertisement CRPD / CR / 2021-22 / 09)” provided on the website.

Step 3: The result will open on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Now check your roll number in it.

Step 5: You can also download it by clicking on the download option.

Candidates who have qualified for the SBI Clerk Main Examination will be eligible to appear in the next round of the selection process i.e. Language Proficiency Test (LPT). However, candidates who have chosen LPT language in their 10/10 + 2 are exempted from appearing for it. As per the notification, more than 5000 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates selected for the post of SBI Clerk will be paid a salary and allowance of around Rs. 27,000 per month.